First Command Financial Services selects NaviPlan and Presentation Module from Advicent for enterprise-level FinTech partnership

Advicent to provide technology tools to meet combination of regulatory, client collaboration, and financial planning needs

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Advicent, the leading financial technology provider based in Milwaukee, WI, has announced today their new enterprise partnership with First Command Financial Services (First Command) in Fort Worth, TX. First Command -- which specializes in meeting the financial planning needs of America's military families -- will integrate the NaviPlan® financial planning software and its Presentation Module into their workflows with clients.

In the midst of increasing competition and regulation, First Command explains that it was vital to implement comprehensive planning technology and digital capabilities that offered both full transparency and flexibility in their revised compliance workflows to meet the new fiduciary standards expected by clients.

"We ultimately had three objectives when considering our financial planning software," said Mark Steffe, president at First Command. "First and foremost, we wanted a superior technology worthy of facilitating the needs of our client families. Secondly, the technology had to be one that would put us in the best position facing changing industry regulation. The Compliance Blueprint, offered only through Advicent, fit our enterprise needs perfectly. Thirdly, we needed a vendor that had proven experience in enterprise-level implementations. Simply put, Advicent met all three of those objectives handily; the choice was easy."

In the research and due diligence process for First Command, Steffe offers that Advicent stood out among other technology leaders. The Advicent software was most aligned with the needs of First Command's advisors and clients, and the specifics of the NaviPlan application were advantageous to their business model. Notable developments within the NaviPlan application include comprehensive goal-based assessments, workflow management, detailed cash flow analysis and scenario simulation calculations -- all critical functionalities that aid in enterprise-wide compliance.

First Command currently boasts 170 offices worldwide operated by more than 500 advisors and their support staffs. With approximately 75 percent of their client base connected to the military, First Command is committed to a mission of coaching those who serve in their pursuit of financial security.

"When we were first introduced to First Command, we knew Advicent was well-positioned to provide the best solutions and support for their clients and mission," explained Angela Pecoraro, chief executive officer at Advicent. "Our internal culture and values in supplying superior technology platforms for the financial services industry parallels directly with First Command's desire to wholeheartedly provide their clients, past and present military personnel, with superior service. We want to enable everyone to understand and impact their financial future; we are excited to support First Command in their mission."

About Advicent

Advicent is the leading provider of SaaS technology solutions for the financial services industry, servicing the world's largest financial institutions. The Advicent product offering includes the NaviPlan®, Figlo®, and Profiles™ financial planning software which power our Narrator® Advisor dashboard and Narrator® Clients portal; the Advisor Briefcase® marketing communications tool; and the Narrator® Connect application builder which unlocks the power of Advicent APIs. Through our innovative product capabilities and dedicated services, we are able to help thousands of financial professionals and their clients understand and impact their financial future. To learn more, visit advicent.com or email marketing@advicent.com.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Bank and First Command Financial Planning, assist America's military families in their efforts to build wealth, reduce debt and pursue their lifetime financial goals and dreams-focusing on consumer behavior as the first and most powerful determinant of results. Through knowledgeable advice and coaching of the financial behaviors conducive to success, First Command Financial Advisors have built trustworthy, lasting relationships with hundreds of thousands of client families since 1958.