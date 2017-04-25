First Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2017.

Year-to-date 2017 Highlights

Franchise Growth

First Commonwealth completed the acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. in Lewis Center, Ohio on April 3, 2017, a natural extension of the acquisition of Columbus, Ohio-based First Community Bank in 2015.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved six basis points to 3.50% compared to the prior quarter.

Total loans increased 2.6% on an annualized basis, driven by a 6.3% increase in commercial loans.

The core efficiency ratio improved to 60.49% compared to the previous quarter, driven by top line revenue growth and well controlled operational expenses.

Net Income

First quarter net income was $15.9 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. Core net income (adjusted for acquisition expenses) was $16.3 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. Net interest income of $52.8 million increased by $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the impact of higher interest rates on variable rate loans combined with a lower level of short-term borrowings following the acquisition of deposits associated with 13 former FirstMerit branches in December 2016. Noninterest income of $16.3 million, excluding net securities gains, decreased by $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter, despite higher card-related interchange income, primarily due to the recognition in the prior quarter of a $1.3 million positive mark-to-market adjustment for the commercial loan interest rate swap derivatives. Noninterest expense of $42.8 million decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to $2.8 million of one-time acquisition expenses related to the acquisition of 13 branches in northern Ohio and higher incentive expense in the fourth quarter of 2016; and Provision for credit losses totaled $3.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million as compared to the prior quarter, due to the recognition of $5.1 million of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2016 on loans previously charged off.



"This was, yet again, another solid quarter for First Commonwealth and a strong start to the year," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our quarterly performance was highlighted by a second consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense control. I am pleased with the progress of our recent expansion efforts in Ohio. Our acquisition of 13 branches in December 2016 has established a retail base in northeast Ohio, and we anticipate a seamless transition for Delaware County Bank customers in central Ohio as well." Price continued, "I am genuinely excited about the growth opportunities afforded by these new markets as we continue to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Reported Results Net income $15,888 $17,914 $12,473 Diluted earnings per share $0.18 $0.20 $0.14 Return on average assets 0.96% 1.07% 0.76% Return on average equity 8.51% 9.46% 6.87% Core Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $16,285 $19,744 $12,473 Core diluted earnings per share $0.18 $0.22 $0.14 Core return on average assets 0.98% 1.18% 0.76% Return on average tangible common equity 11.80% 12.46% 8.95% Core return on average tangible common equity 12.08% 13.73% 8.95% Core efficiency ratio 60.49% 61.70% 59.53% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.50% 3.44% 3.29%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.

Financial Results Summary

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net income was $15.9 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.9 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and net income of $12.5 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was driven by a $5.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) of $1.5 million, offset partially by a decrease of $2.9 million in noninterest expense. The increase in provision expense is primarily the result of recoveries recognized in the prior quarter for loans previously charged off, while the decrease in noninterest expense is primarily related to $2.8 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, of one-time acquisition expenses related to the northern Ohio branch acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in net income compared to the first quarter of 2016 was driven by a $3.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, an increase of $3.1 million in net interest income and an increase in noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) of $2.6 million, offset by an increase of $4.6 million in noninterest expense, which is due in part to increased operating expenses associated with the aforementioned branch acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.96% and 8.51%, respectively, as compared to 0.76% and 6.87% in the same period of 2016. Return on average tangible common equity was 11.80% in the first quarter of 2017 and 8.95% for the same period of 2016.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2017 net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased by $0.3 million to $52.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to improved yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase short-term rates in December of 2016 and March of 2017, along with the ability to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings following the branch acquisition. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by six basis points and funding costs remained constant during the quarter.

As compared to the first quarter of 2016, net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased by $3.1 million, driven largely by favorable replacement rates on commercial and consumer loan yields and a $52.3 million increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets includes a $171.5 million increase in total average loans, of which $105.6 million was acquired in conjunction with the aforementioned branch acquisition, offset by a decrease of $119.2 million in the securities portfolio over the period. The net interest margin of 3.50% in the first quarter of 2017 expanded 21 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2016. The increase is attributable to a 19 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets driven by favorable replacement yields and an improved earning asset mix, and a one basis point decline in funding costs due to an increase of $134.2 million in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which includes $101.2 million in average noninterest-bearing deposits acquired in conjunction with the aforementioned branch acquisition.

Total deposits grew by $22.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter, and increased by $668.1 million from the prior year quarter, which includes the addition of $605.3 million in deposits acquired at the closing of the northern Ohio branch acquisition.

Compared to the prior quarter, average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits currently comprise 25.6% of total deposits. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $331.9 million from the prior quarter, which includes the addition of $297.0 million of average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits related to the branch acquisition. Average time deposits decreased by $5.1 million compared to the prior quarter.

Average deposits increased $658.4 million from the year-ago quarter, including the addition of $581.8 million in average deposits from the aforementioned branch acquisition. The year-over-year comparison of average deposit balances is driven by increases of $546.3 million in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which includes the addition of $440.9 million of average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits from the aforementioned branch acquisition, and $134.2 million in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which includes $101.2 million of average noninterest-bearing deposits from the branch acquisition. This growth was partially offset by a decrease of $22.2 million in average time deposits.

Average short-term borrowings decreased $279.6 million from the prior quarter and $572.0 million over the year-ago period as the acquired branch deposits were utilized to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $5.1 million as compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.3 million from the same quarter last year. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to the recognition in the previous quarter of $5.1 million of recoveries on loans previously charged-off.

At March 31, 2017, nonperforming loans were $49.9 million, an increase of $8.1 million from December 31, 2016 and a decrease of $11.9 million from March 31, 2016. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2016 was related to two commercial manufacturing credits that were placed into nonperforming status in the first quarter of 2017. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.01%, 0.86% and 1.29% for the periods ended March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2017, net charge-offs were $4.7 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2017 included charge-offs for the two aforementioned commercial manufacturing credits totaling $3.4 million, which were classified as nonaccrual in the first quarter of 2017.

The allowance for credit losses was $48.7 million at March 31, 2017. For the originated portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.01%, 1.05% and 1.15% for March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 0.99%, 1.03% and 1.15% for March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively, with the movement due to additional loan balances from acquisitions. For the originated portfolio, general reserves as a percentage of non-impaired loans were 0.96%, 0.99% and 0.88% for March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively. General reserves as a percentage of non-impaired loans were 0.94%, 0.97% and 0.88% for March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively. The reserve coverage ratio (the ratio of total reserves to nonperforming loans) was 105.2%, 120.0% and 89.3% for March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively.

Other real estate owned (OREO) acquired through foreclosure was $6.9 million at March 31, 2017, $6.8 million at December 31, 2016 and $8.6 million at March 31, 2016. There were no significant additions to OREO in the first quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) decreased $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily the result of the recognition of a $1.3 million positive mark-to-market adjustment for the commercial loan interest rate swap derivatives in the prior quarter, as well as $0.4 million less in customer swap income. Noninterest income benefited from an increase of $0.3 million in card-related interchange income as compared with the prior quarter, offset by a $0.3 million decline in gain on sale of mortgages, as a relatively larger proportion of mortgage originations were retained in the bank's loan portfolio.

Noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) increased $2.6 million compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) is primarily related to a positive variance of $1.0 million for the mark-to-market adjustment on commercial loan interest rate swap derivatives, a $0.7 million increase in card-related interchange income, a $0.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, offset by a $0.5 million decrease in customer swap income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.9 million to $42.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease is attributable to a $2.2 million decline in one-time acquisition expenses associated with the northern Ohio branch acquisition, a decrease in salaries and benefits of $1.4 million due to lower incentive and hospitalization costs, a decrease of $0.4 million related to the sale or write-down of foreclosed assets and a $0.3 million decline in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (which is included in other operating expenses). Also impacting noninterest expense as compared to the prior quarter were increases of $0.5 million in occupancy expense, a $0.3 million increase in intangible amortization related to the branch acquisition and a $0.3 million increase in other operating expenses.

Noninterest expense increased $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.8 million as compared to the prior year due to the addition of acquired branch staff and normal merit increases. Also impacting noninterest expense as compared to the prior year was an increase of $0.3 million in occupancy and a $0.4 million increase in intangible amortization expense due to the branch acquisition, a $0.6 million increase in one-time acquisition expenses and a $0.8 million increase in other operating expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,271 at March 31, 2017 and 1,274 at December 31, 2016 and was 1,216 at March 31, 2016. The year-over-year increase is the result of the addition of employees from the acquired branches and the recent expansion of the mortgage and commercial banking businesses in Ohio.

The core efficiency ratio, which excludes securities gains and losses, amortization of intangible assets and other nonrecurring items, was 60.49% and 59.53% for the three months ending March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release include additional information regarding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to reported amounts, including a reconciliation of the core efficiency ratio.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on May 19, 2017 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2017. This dividend represents a 2.4% projected annual yield utilizing the April 24, 2017 closing market price of $13.12.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at March 31, 2017 were 12.3%, 11.3%, 9.9% and 10.1%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully-phased in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth's control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 52,818 $ 52,529 $ 49,749 Provision for credit losses 3,229 (1,826 ) 6,526 Noninterest income 16,932 18,332 13,715 Noninterest expense 42,765 45,675 38,144 Net income 15,888 17,914 12,473 Core net income (5) 16,285 19,744 12,473 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.07 % 0.76 % Core return on average assets (7) 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.76 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.51 % 9.46 % 6.87 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 11.80 % 12.46 % 8.95 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 12.08 % 13.73 % 8.95 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 60.49 % 61.70 % 59.53 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.50 % 3.44 % 3.29 % Book value per common share $ 8.54 $ 8.43 $ 8.24 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.32 6.20 6.38 Market value per common share 13.26 14.18 8.86 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.08 0.07 0.07 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 1.01 % 0.86 % 1.29 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.84 % 0.73 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.39 % 0.22 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 105.20 % 120.02 % 89.33 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.99 % 1.03 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 1.01 % 1.05 % 1.15 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.2 % 11.2 % 10.9 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.5 % 8.5 % 8.7 % Leverage Ratio 9.9 % 9.8 % 9.8 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.1 % Risk Based Capital - Total 12.3 % 12.3 % 12.1 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 56,179 $ 55,932 $ 53,353 Interest expense 4,349 4,413 4,546 Net Interest Income 51,830 51,519 48,807 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 988 1,010 942 Net Interest Income (FTE) 52,818 52,529 49,749 Provision for credit losses 3,229 (1,826 ) 6,526 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 49,589 54,355 43,223 Net securities gains 652 589 - Trust income 1,417 1,268 1,255 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,319 4,341 3,708 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,082 1,916 1,959 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,292 1,424 1,296 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 977 1,236 683 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 307 363 195 Card-related interchange income 4,251 3,916 3,557 Derivative mark-to-market 2 1,294 (1,014 ) Swap fee income (73 ) 374 460 Other income 1,706 1,611 1,616 Total Noninterest Income 16,932 18,332 13,715 Salaries and employee benefits 23,466 24,913 21,677 Net occupancy 3,761 3,307 3,481 Furniture and equipment 3,088 3,028 2,867 Data processing 2,085 2,050 1,759 Pennsylvania shares tax 816 1,061 758 Advertising and promotion 806 661 526 Intangible amortization 572 229 137 Collection and repossession 497 447 569 Other professional fees and services 959 1,049 791 FDIC insurance 793 698 1,038 Litigation and operational losses 232 246 244 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 99 526 96 Merger and acquisition related 611 2,815 - Other operating expenses 4,980 4,645 4,201 Total Noninterest Expense 42,765 45,675 38,144 Income before Income Taxes 23,756 27,012 18,794 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 988 1,010 942 Income tax provision 6,880 8,088 5,379 Net Income $ 15,888 $ 17,914 $ 12,473 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 89,113,083 89,007,077 88,959,315 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 88,987,671 88,887,387 88,845,201

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 75,160 $ 91,033 $ 62,141 Interest-bearing bank deposits 47,944 24,644 11,024 Securities available for sale, at fair value 871,423 815,110 950,795 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 386,954 372,513 396,444 Loans held for sale 9,588 7,052 5,849 Loans 4,907,961 4,879,347 4,798,755 Allowance for credit losses (48,676 ) (50,185 ) (55,222 ) Net loans 4,859,285 4,829,162 4,743,533 Goodwill and other intangibles 197,924 198,496 165,594 Other assets 360,699 346,008 363,774 Total Assets $ 6,808,977 $ 6,684,018 $ 6,699,154 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,270,136 $ 1,268,786 $ 1,155,795 Interest-bearing demand deposits 114,526 114,043 92,125 Savings deposits 3,030,156 2,972,747 2,467,978 Time deposits 554,911 591,832 585,757 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,699,593 3,678,622 3,145,860 Total deposits 4,969,729 4,947,408 4,301,655 Short-term borrowings 961,601 867,943 1,518,742 Long-term borrowings 80,771 80,916 81,342 Total borrowings 1,042,372 948,859 1,600,084 Other liabilities 35,881 37,822 64,101 Shareholders' equity 760,995 749,929 733,314 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,808,977 $ 6,684,018 $ 6,699,154

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ 2017 Rate 2016 Rate 2016 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 4,916,759 4.05 % $ 4,856,579 3.99 % $ 4,745,252 3.88 % Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,212,025 2.71 % 1,225,600 2.66 % 1,331,233 2.57 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,128,784 3.78 % 6,082,179 3.72 % 6,076,485 3.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 580,033 555,920 541,109 Total Assets $ 6,708,817 $ 6,638,099 $ 6,617,594 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,100,208 0.12 % $ 2,768,287 0.14 % $ 2,553,896 0.11 % Time deposits 572,750 0.62 % 577,851 0.63 % 594,929 0.62 % Short-term borrowings 930,998 0.76 % 1,210,619 0.58 % 1,503,013 0.60 % Long-term borrowings 80,840 3.95 % 80,984 3.82 % 81,409 3.57 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,684,796 0.38 % 4,637,741 0.38 % 4,733,247 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,230,939 1,195,862 1,096,692 Other liabilities 36,005 50,837 57,301 Shareholders' equity 757,077 753,659 730,354 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,024,021 2,000,358 1,884,347 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,708,817 $ 6,638,099 $ 6,617,594 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.50 % 3.44 % 3.29 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,148,460 $ 1,139,547 $ 1,190,384 Commercial real estate 1,761,101 1,742,210 1,552,904 Real estate construction 240,122 219,621 256,856 Total Commercial 3,149,683 3,101,378 3,000,144 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 709,122 713,471 745,924 Home equity lines of credit 508,276 515,721 467,038 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,217,398 1,229,192 1,212,962 Auto loans 453,076 458,610 499,897 Direct installment 24,017 24,381 25,126 Personal lines of credit 51,948 53,339 45,905 Student loans 11,839 12,447 14,721 Total Other Consumer 540,880 548,777 585,649 Total Consumer Portfolio 1,758,278 1,777,969 1,798,611 Total Portfolio Loans 4,907,961 4,879,347 4,798,755 Loans held for sale 9,588 7,052 5,849 Total Loans $ 4,917,549 $ 4,886,399 $ 4,804,604 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 21,797 $ 16,301 $ 33,470 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis 3,613 - - Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 10,482 11,722 13,366 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 13,990 13,790 14,979 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 49,882 $ 41,813 $ 61,815 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 6,910 6,805 8,636 Repossessions ("Repos") 223 242 345 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 57,015 $ 48,860 $ 70,796 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,109 2,131 1,330 Classified loans 89,427 92,705 110,816 Criticized loans 129,978 134,372 142,625 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 1.16 % 1.00 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses $ 48,676 $ 50,185 $ 55,222

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 3,457 $ 2,392 $ 1,258 Real estate construction (54 ) (335 ) (223 ) Commercial real estate (86 ) (567 ) (491 ) Residential real estate 345 139 264 Loans to individuals 1,076 1,094 1,308 Net Charge-offs $ 4,738 $ 2,723 $ 2,116 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.39 % 0.22 % 0.18 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 68.15 % (67.06 )% 308.41 % Provision for credit losses $ 3,229 $ (1,826 ) $ 6,526

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 35% federal income tax statutory rate. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Net Income $ 15,888 $ 17,914 $ 12,473 Intangible amortization 572 229 137 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (200 ) (80 ) (48 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 16,260 18,063 12,562 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 757,077 $ 753,659 $ 730,354 Less: intangible assets 198,070 177,081 165,666 Tangible Equity 559,007 576,578 564,688 Less: preferred stock - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 559,007 $ 576,578 $ 564,688 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 11.80 % 12.46 % 8.95 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 15,888 $ 17,914 $ 12,473 Merger & Acquisition related expenses 611 2,815 - Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (214 ) (985 ) - (5)Core net income 16,285 19,744 12,473 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 88,987,671 88,887,387 88,845,201 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 Intangible amortization 572 229 137 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (200 ) (80 ) (48 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 16,657 $ 19,893 $ 12,562 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.08 % 13.73 % 8.95 % For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 15,888 $ 17,914 $ 12,473 Total Average Assets 6,708,817 6,638,099 6,617,594 Return on Average Assets 0.96 % 1.07 % 0.76 % Core Net Income (5) $ 16,285 $ 19,744 $ 12,473 Total Average Assets 6,708,817 6,638,099 6,617,594 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.76 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)