First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will webcast its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. David S. Dahlmann, Chairman, and T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, will share information about First Commonwealth and will answer questions from shareholders in attendance.
Webcast Information:
What:
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
When:
2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Where:
First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage
www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations
How:
Live over the Internet
To listen to the webcast, go to First Commonwealth's investor relations webpage at the address listed above, click on the "2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.
To Ask Questions:
Shareholders who are unable to attend the session on April 25, 2017 may e-mail their questions to InvestorRelations@fcbanking.com. E-mail questions will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 24, 2017.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 banking offices in 20 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and northeastern and central Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.