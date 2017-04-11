First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF) announced today that it will webcast its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. David S. Dahlmann, Chairman, and T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, will share information about First Commonwealth and will answer questions from shareholders in attendance.

Webcast Information: What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Where: First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live over the Internet

To listen to the webcast, go to First Commonwealth's investor relations webpage at the address listed above, click on the "2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions:

Shareholders who are unable to attend the session on April 25, 2017 may e-mail their questions to InvestorRelations@fcbanking.com. E-mail questions will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 24, 2017.

