First Commonwealth Delivers Record Third Quarter 2017 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

Earnings

Third quarter net income was $21.3 million (or $0.22 diluted earnings per share), the highest level of quarterly net income in the history of the company. Core net income (adjusted for acquisition expenses) was $21.2 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share. Core earnings per share increased $0.01 from the previous quarter and $0.03 from the prior year quarter; an increase of 14.9% (annualized) and 15.8%, respectively.

Total revenue grew $2.7 million, or 13.7% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.8 million, or 12.0% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Noninterest income grew $0.9 million, or 18.8% (annualized) from the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense decreased $10.9 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to $9.9 million of one-time merger expenses related to the acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. in the previous quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the prior quarter, in part due to the recognition of $3.1 million in recoveries in the previous quarter.

The annualized return on average tangible common equity for the third quarter of 2017 was 14.04%.

Profitability

The net interest margin improved seven basis points to 3.61% compared to the prior quarter.

The core return on average assets (adjusted for acquisition expenses) improved 3 basis points to 1.14% compared to the prior quarter.

The core efficiency ratio improved to 57.96%, driven by expanding revenue streams and well-controlled operational expenses.

Franchise Growth

Tangible book value per share grew $0.16, or 10.3% (annualized) from the previous quarter.

"This was another strong quarter for our company. And the successful integration of our recent acquisitions has propelled our earnings to record levels," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look ahead, we must continue to navigate a potentially rising interest rate environment and make decisions that will profitably grow our business without assuming unnecessary risk. As we do, our focus remains centered on those strategies that will ensure long-term benefits for our stakeholders."

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reported Results Net income $21,283 $14,013 $17,196 $51,184 $41,676 Diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.14 $0.19 $0.54 $0.47 Return on average assets 1.14% 0.76% 1.02% 0.96% 0.83% Return on average equity 9.50% 6.44% 9.14% 8.15% 7.53% Core Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $21,238 $20,428 $17,273 $57,952 $41,909 Core diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.21 $0.19 $0.61 $0.47 Core return on average assets 1.14% 1.11% 1.03% 1.08% 0.84% Return on average tangible common equity 14.04% 9.74% 11.77% 11.89% 9.75% Core return on average tangible common equity 14.01% 14.03% 11.82% 13.42% 9.80% Core efficiency ratio 57.96% 60.19% 56.65% 59.49% 57.67% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.61% 3.54% 3.29% 3.55% 3.28%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $21.3 million, as compared to $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $4.1 million, or 23.8%, year-over-year.

Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2017 was $51.2 million, as compared to $41.7 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $9.5 million, or 22.8%, year-over-year.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 3.61%, an increase of 7 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 32 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. The increase from the second quarter of 2017 was due primarily to a 10 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in funding costs. The impact of purchase accounting accretion added 5 basis points to the net interest margin in both the current and the previous quarter.

The increase from the previous year is primarily due to improved yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios, following the Federal Reserve's decisions to increase short-term rates in December of 2016, March of 2017 and June of 2017, along with the ability to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings following our recent acquisitions.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 36 basis points and funding costs increased 4 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Total average earning assets decreased $6.7 million from the previous quarter mostly due to selective runoff in the securities portfolio, partially offset by $40.7 million growth in average loans.

Total average deposits grew by $51.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter. Growth was driven by a $69.7 million increase in transaction accounts, partially offset by an $18.0 million decrease in time deposits.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $2.2 million from the same quarter last year. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries in the prior quarter.

At September 30, 2017, nonperforming loans were $38.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from June 30, 2017 and a decrease of $16.0 million from September 30, 2016. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.72%, 0.75% and 1.13% for the periods ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2017, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.1 million or 0.08% of average loans, compared to ($1.0) million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the second quarter of 2017 included recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million.

For the originated loan portfolio at September 30, 2017, the allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 0.97%, compared to 0.98% at June 30, 2017 and 1.13% at September 30, 2016.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2016. Trust income increased $0.4 million and $0.6 million from the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively, primarily due to acquired customer relationships and higher market values of clients' accounts. Service charges and card-related interchange income increased $1.9 million year-over-year, primarily due to an expanded customer base as a result of recent acquisitions. Gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.4 million and represents the highest quarterly total since the company reentered the traditional mortgage business in 2014.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2016. The $1.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.1 million decrease in write-downs on OREO properties. The $8.8 million increase from the third quarter of 2016 was driven in part by higher operating expenses following the Company's recent acquisitions, along with increased intangible asset amortization expense.

Full time equivalent staff at September 30, 2017 was 1,366, 1,426 at June 30, 2017 and 1,179 at September 30, 2016. The increase from the prior year is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the continued expansion of the mortgage and commercial banking businesses in Ohio.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on November 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2017. This dividend represents a 2.3% projected annual yield utilizing the October 24, 2017 closing market price of $14.12.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2017 were 12.5%, 11.6%, 9.8% and 10.4%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 banking offices in 20 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central and northeastern Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries, First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 60,667 $ 58,896 $ 50,569 $ 172,381 $ 150,352 Provision for credit losses 1,214 (1,609 ) 3,408 2,834 20,306 Noninterest income 19,790 18,904 16,994 55,626 46,267 Noninterest expense 47,361 58,263 38,696 148,389 114,250 Net income 21,283 14,013 17,196 51,184 41,676 Core net income (5) 21,238 20,428 17,273 57,952 41,909 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.47 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.76 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.83 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.50 % 6.44 % 9.14 % 8.15 % 7.53 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 14.04 % 9.74 % 11.77 % 11.89 % 9.75 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.01 % 14.03 % 11.82 % 13.42 % 9.80 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.96 % 60.19 % 56.65 % 59.49 % 57.67 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.61 % 3.54 % 3.29 % 3.55 % 3.28 % Book value per common share $ 9.17 $ 9.02 $ 8.45 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.39 6.23 6.59 Market value per common share 14.13 12.68 10.09 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.08 0.08 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.72 % 0.75 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.94 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.08 % (0.07 )% 0.70 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 124.16 % 119.61 % 99.83 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.90 % 0.89 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.13 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.3 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.8 % 8.5 % 9.0 % Leverage Ratio 9.8 % 9.6 % 10.0 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.6 % Risk Based Capital - Total 12.5 % 12.2 % 12.6 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.3 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 65,411 $ 63,120 $ 54,479 $ 184,710 $ 161,682 Interest expense 5,848 5,303 4,861 15,500 14,166 Net Interest Income 59,563 57,817 49,618 169,210 147,516 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,104 1,079 951 3,171 2,836 Net Interest Income (FTE) 60,667 58,896 50,569 172,381 150,352 Provision for credit losses 1,214 (1,609 ) 3,408 2,834 20,306 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 59,453 60,505 47,161 169,547 130,046 Net securities gains (losses) 92 (49 ) - 695 28 Trust income 2,147 1,711 1,523 5,275 4,098 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,803 4,736 3,975 13,858 11,528 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,128 2,442 2,104 6,652 6,048 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,472 1,449 1,350 4,213 3,957 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,418 1,315 1,235 3,710 2,850 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 503 457 387 1,267 1,048 Card-related interchange income 4,780 4,842 3,698 13,873 11,039 Derivative mark-to-market (14 ) (37 ) 470 (49 ) (1,075 ) Swap fee income 217 314 725 458 1,985 Other income 2,244 1,724 1,527 5,674 4,761 Total Noninterest Income 19,790 18,904 16,994 55,626 46,267 Salaries and employee benefits 26,169 25,298 20,647 74,933 62,212 Net occupancy 3,715 4,121 3,176 11,597 9,843 Furniture and equipment 3,342 3,323 2,847 9,753 8,596 Data processing 2,229 2,345 1,832 6,659 5,379 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,093 1,161 914 3,070 2,764 Advertising and promotion 941 988 750 2,735 1,940 Intangible amortization 844 846 67 2,262 318 Collection and repossession 402 443 760 1,342 1,803 Other professional fees and services 1,300 1,096 1,202 3,355 2,866 FDIC insurance 696 977 1,105 2,466 3,205 Litigation and operational losses 598 277 295 1,107 1,174 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 167 1,220 188 1,486 629 Merger and acquisition related (69 ) 9,870 118 10,412 358 Other operating expenses 5,934 6,298 4,795 17,212 13,163 Total Noninterest Expense 47,361 58,263 38,696 148,389 114,250 Income before Income Taxes 31,882 21,146 25,459 76,784 62,063 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,104 1,079 951 3,171 2,836 Income tax provision 9,495 6,054 7,312 22,429 17,551 Net Income $ 21,283 $ 14,013 $ 17,196 $ 51,184 $ 41,676 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 97,475,575 97,483,067 88,992,077 97,475,575 88,992,077 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,457,470 97,232,288 88,858,204 94,578,490 88,843,939

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 98,319 $ 103,602 $ 76,456 Interest-bearing bank deposits 29,709 12,310 5,097 Securities available for sale, at fair value 810,946 820,586 867,725 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 436,081 450,886 389,513 Loans held for sale 17,100 9,785 7,855 Loans 5,375,847 5,374,782 4,860,652 Allowance for credit losses (48,176 ) (48,067 ) (54,734 ) Net loans 5,327,671 5,326,715 4,805,918 Goodwill and other intangibles 271,347 272,030 165,349 Other assets 393,166 387,472 348,570 Total Assets $ 7,384,339 $ 7,383,386 $ 6,666,483 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,416,814 $ 1,404,081 $ 1,241,627 Interest-bearing demand deposits 264,731 237,801 87,507 Savings deposits 3,290,978 3,330,351 2,552,754 Time deposits 582,534 560,902 577,092 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,138,243 4,129,054 3,217,353 Total deposits 5,555,057 5,533,135 4,458,980 Short-term borrowings 805,825 846,137 1,330,327 Long-term borrowings 88,155 88,389 81,059 Total borrowings 893,980 934,526 1,411,386 Other liabilities 41,001 36,260 44,330 Shareholders' equity 894,301 879,465 751,787 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,384,339 $ 7,383,386 $ 6,666,483

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ 2017 Rate 2017 Rate 2016 Rate 2017 Rate 2016 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,398,815 4.28 % $ 5,358,089 4.18 % $ 4,839,206 3.90 % $ 5,226,320 4.17 % $ 4,806,061 3.88 % Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,265,416 2.60 % 1,312,814 2.57 % 1,284,493 2.49 % 1,263,614 2.63 % 1,312,146 2.53 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,664,231 3.96 % 6,670,903 3.86 % 6,123,699 3.60 % 6,489,934 3.87 % 6,118,207 3.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 713,142 710,913 555,977 668,517 549,969 Total Assets $ 7,377,373 $ 7,381,816 $ 6,679,676 $ 7,158,451 $ 6,668,176 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,576,365 0.18 % $ 3,513,479 0.15 % $ 2,652,562 0.18 % $ 3,398,428 0.15 % $ 2,622,574 0.15 % Time deposits 562,868 0.64 % 580,874 0.60 % 586,470 0.65 % 572,128 0.62 % 586,638 0.63 % Short-term borrowings 829,954 1.16 % 902,547 0.98 % 1,391,766 0.57 % 887,463 0.96 % 1,447,207 0.58 % Long-term borrowings 88,256 4.18 % 88,351 4.08 % 81,128 3.67 % 85,843 4.07 % 81,268 3.62 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,057,443 0.46 % 5,085,251 0.42 % 4,711,926 0.41 % 4,943,862 0.42 % 4,737,687 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,393,024 1,386,240 1,153,945 1,337,328 1,129,511 Other liabilities 38,125 38,092 65,727 37,415 61,631 Shareholders' equity 888,781 872,233 748,078 839,846 739,347 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,319,930 2,296,565 1,967,750 2,214,589 1,930,489 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,377,373 $ 7,381,816 $ 6,679,676 $ 7,158,451 $ 6,668,176 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.61 % 3.54 % 3.29 % 3.55 % 3.28 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,154,225 $ 1,199,800 $ 1,207,447 Commercial real estate 1,990,264 1,963,001 1,683,015 Real estate construction 259,129 249,255 229,375 Total Commercial 3,403,618 3,412,056 3,119,837 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 893,809 886,335 719,049 Home equity lines of credit 529,613 530,591 466,710 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,423,422 1,416,926 1,185,759 Auto loans 454,320 450,561 467,222 Direct installment 24,995 24,501 24,578 Personal lines of credit 58,880 59,450 50,086 Student loans 10,612 11,288 13,170 Total Other Consumer 548,807 545,800 555,056 Total Consumer Portfolio 1,972,229 1,962,726 1,740,815 Total Portfolio Loans 5,375,847 5,374,782 4,860,652 Loans held for sale 17,100 9,785 7,855 Total Loans $ 5,392,947 $ 5,384,567 $ 4,868,507 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 14,943 $ 15,553 $ 27,817 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,408 11,868 12,723 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 12,451 12,764 14,286 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 38,802 $ 40,185 $ 54,826 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 5,701 5,964 7,686 Repossessions ("Repos") 200 208 310 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 44,703 $ 46,357 $ 62,822 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,332 1,898 2,343 Classified loans 65,948 69,748 97,259 Criticized loans 125,034 160,220 137,264 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.83 % 0.86 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses $ 48,176 $ 48,067 $ 54,734

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 315 $ (1,816 ) $ 7,100 $ 1,956 $ 13,047 Real estate construction (373 ) (43 ) - (470 ) (227 ) Commercial real estate (25 ) (4 ) (10 ) (115 ) (385 ) Residential real estate 276 55 227 676 569 Loans to individuals 912 808 1,178 2,796 3,380 Net Charge-offs $ 1,105 $ (1,000 ) $ 8,495 $ 4,843 $ 16,384 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.08 % (0.07 )% 0.70 % 0.12 % 0.46 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 109.86 % 160.90 % 40.12 % 58.52 % 123.94 % Provision for credit losses $ 1,214 $ (1,609 ) $ 3,408 $ 2,834 $ 20,306

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 35% federal income tax statutory rate. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Income $ 21,283 $ 14,013 $ 17,196 $ 51,184 $ 41,676 Intangible amortization 844 846 67 2,262 318 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (295 ) (296 ) (23 ) (792 ) (111 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 21,832 14,563 17,240 52,654 41,883 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 888,781 $ 872,233 $ 748,078 $ 839,846 $ 739,347 Less: intangible assets 271,670 272,488 165,449 247,679 165,547 Tangible Equity 617,111 599,745 582,629 592,167 573,800 Less: preferred stock - - - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 617,111 $ 599,745 $ 582,629 $ 592,167 $ 573,800 (8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.04 % 9.74 % 11.77 % 11.89 % 9.75 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 21,283 $ 14,013 $ 17,196 $ 51,184 $ 41,676 Merger & Acquisition related expenses (69 ) 9,870 118 10,412 358 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses 24 (3,455 ) (41 ) (3,644 ) (125 ) (5) Core net income 21,238 20,428 17,273 57,952 41,909 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 97,457,470 97,232,288 88,858,204 94,578,490 88,843,939 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.47 Intangible amortization 844 846 67 2,262 318 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (295 ) (296 ) (23 ) (792 ) (111 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 21,787 $ 20,978 $ 17,317 $ 59,422 $ 42,116 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.01 % 14.03 % 11.82 % 13.42 % 9.80 % For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 21,283 $ 14,013 $ 17,196 $ 51,184 $ 41,676 Total Average Assets 7,377,373 7,381,816 6,679,676 7,158,451 6,668,176 Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 0.76 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.83 % Core Net Income (5) $ 21,238 $ 20,428 $ 17,273 $ 57,952 $ 41,909 Total Average Assets 7,377,373 7,381,816 6,679,676 7,158,451 6,668,176 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 0.84 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)