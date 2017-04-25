First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Welcomes Stephen A. Wolfe to its Board of Directors

INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF) today announced the election of Stephen A. Wolfe to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wolfe is a 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiana Regional Medical Center since 1999.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Steve to our Board," stated David S. Dahlmann, Chairman of the Board of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. "Steve is an outstanding leader both in the boardroom and in the community. I am certain his reputation and experience will be a vital resource for our organization."

In accepting his Board appointment, Mr. Wolfe stated, "I feel privileged to be a part of this great company. We both share a genuine commitment to the communities we serve and I look forward to being a part of the future growth and success of First Commonwealth."

Mr. Wolfe is the Founder, President and Chairman of the Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance, a regional health information organization that facilitates the exchange of electronic health information among healthcare providers. He is also the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Mountain Care Network, a collaborative network of three hospitals in Western Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wolfe is also active in numerous civic and charitable organizations, having served as Chairman of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Indiana County Development Corporation and Center for Economic Operations, the co-founder and Chairman of the Seeds of Faith Christian Academy and Campaign Chair for the United Way.

Mr. Wolfe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Temple University and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Penn State University.