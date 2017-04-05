First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( NYSE : FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its First Quarter 2017 financial results by 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Conference Call Information: What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet or Live by Phone: 1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-902-6636 (international toll) Replay by Phone: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 10104484

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the "First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions:

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, until the conclusion of the presentation.

First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release:

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Quarter 2017 earnings press release can be accessed after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on "News," which can be found under the "News & Market Data" section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation