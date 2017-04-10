First Exposure for Winning Brands at Costco

BRILLIANT™ Wet Cleaning Solutions

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is gaining its first-ever exposure within the Costco shopping environment. BRILLIANT™ Heavy Duty Detergent by Winning Brands joins complimentary products from Miele Ltd. online at www.Costco.ca, effective immediately. Winning Brands and Miele Ltd. have a marketing relationship in Canada intended to increase the exposure and use of Winning Brands' bio-degradable cleaning agents by dry cleaners and in other professional laundry settings; www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, explains the meaning of this development: "Winning Brands has a portfolio of progressive products. It's a positive thing to help dry cleaners convert to professional wet cleaning from environmentally undesirable solvents. Professional "wet cleaning" is the most affordable technological alternative to the use of traditional solvents and dry cleaning equipment. The market for this conversion has significant upside as more jurisdictions control or even prohibit the use of the traditional solvent in the dry cleaning industry, Perchloroethylene. Our BRILLIANT™ brand will see more action in 2017 as we activate new initiatives, such as announcing U.S. dealership arrangements for BRILLIANT™ this year, for the first time. U.S. distribution will include Winning Brands professional wet cleaning solutions and normal detergent applications under the BRILLIANT™ brand. Today's development strengthens the foundation of Winning Brands' existing product portfolio in preparation for the roll-out of our bold Innovators Community initiative, www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Building on Winning Brands' existing foundation by adding the scope and excitement of diverse new product launches through revenue-sharing joint ventures with innovators is a winning combination."

Winning Brands maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog . It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines. Mr. Lehner also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link . The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

