First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results

TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the three months ending March 31, 2017 was $9.37 million compared to $13.68 million for the same period of 2016, which included an after-tax gain on the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary of $5.8 million. Diluted net income per common share was $0.77 compared to $1.08 for the same period of 2016. Return on assets for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 1.26% compared to 1.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.
Average total loans for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.84 billion versus $1.76 billion for the comparable period in 2016, an increase of $83.6 million or 4.75%. Total loans outstanding increased $70.9 million, or 4.03%, from $1.76 billion as of March 31, 2016 to $1.83 billion as of March 31, 2017. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $10.8 million, or 0.59%, from $1.83 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2016.
Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $2.44 billion versus $2.42 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 1.05%. Total deposits increased $37.4 million or 1.56% from $2.40 billion as of March 31, 2016 to $2.44 billion as of March 31, 2017.
The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 13.63% at March 31, 2017, compared to 13.05% at March 31, 2016.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2017 was $26.5 million, an increase of 1.34% over the $26.2 million reported for the same period of 2016. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 decreased to 4.05% from the 4.06% reported at March 31, 2016.
Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming loans decreasing 19.77% to $19.7 million as of March 31, 2017 versus $23.6 million as of March 31, 2016. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans also decreased to 1.20% as of March 31, 2017 versus 1.50% as of March 31, 2016.
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $1.60 million compared to the $835 thousand provision for the first quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs were $974 thousand for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $855 thousand in the same period of 2016. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2017 was $19.4 million compared to $19.9 million as of March 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.06% as of March 31, 2017 compared to 1.13% as of March 31, 2016.
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $11.0 and $21.5 million, respectively. The 2016 first quarter non-interest income included a $13.0 million gain on sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary. A first quarter 2017 cash recovery of previous other-than-temporary impairment increased non-interest income $3.1 million. Service charges on deposits increased $273 thousand over the same period in 2016 and other service charges and fees increased $185 thousand.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $112 thousand to $22.6 million compared to $22.5 million in 2016. On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $382 thousand from $22.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased $219 thousand. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 57.77% for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 versus 45.68% for the same period in 2016.
Book value per share was $34.92 at March 31, 2017, a 3.99% increase from the $33.58 at March 31, 2016. Shareholders' equity increased 3.62% to $426.8 million from $411.9 million on March 31, 2016.
Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter 2017 results. Our average loan balances continue to increase and we continue to grow our interest income and net interest income. Asset quality also remains healthy. It was another good quarter for First Financial."
First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|March 31,
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|$
|2,957,285
|
|$
|2,988,527
|
|$
|2,939,240
|
|Deposits
|
|$
|2,438,012
|
|$
|2,428,526
|
|$
|2,400,655
|
|Loans
|
|$
|1,834,893
|
|$
|1,839,180
|
|$
|1,763,659
|
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|$
|19,395
|
|$
|18,773
|
|$
|19,926
|
|Total Equity
|
|$
|426,808
|
|$
|414,395
|
|$
|411,912
|
|Tangible Common Equity
|
|$
|390,470
|
|$
|377,931
|
|$
|375,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
|2,983,114
|
|$
|2,970,031
|
|$
|2,959,007
|
|Earning Assets
|
|$
|2,766,991
|
|$
|2,778,369
|
|$
|2,724,926
|
|Investments
|
|$
|919,599
|
|$
|923,957
|
|$
|955,996
|
|Loans
|
|$
|1,841,392
|
|$
|1,830,628
|
|$
|1,757,811
|
|Total Deposits
|
|$
|2,444,162
|
|$
|2,464,246
|
|$
|2,418,668
|
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|$
|1,971,848
|
|$
|1,895,665
|
|$
|1,873,070
|
|Interest-Bearing Borrowings
|
|$
|50,164
|
|$
|35,531
|
|$
|46,026
|
|Total Equity
|
|$
|426,673
|
|$
|405,261
|
|$
|414,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|$
|26,507
|
|$
|26,406
|
|$
|26,157
|
|Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
|
|$
|28,031
|
|$
|27,956
|
|$
|27,692
|
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
|$
|1,596
|
|$
|939
|
|$
|835
|
|Non-interest Income
|
|$
|11,049
|
|$
|8,428
|
|$
|21,484
|
|Non-interest Expense
|
|$
|22,577
|
|$
|22,195
|
|$
|22,465
|
|Net Income
|
|$
|9,369
|
|$
|8,344
|
|$
|13,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
|
|$
|0.77
|
|$
|0.68
|
|$
|1.08
|
|Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|0.50
|
|$
|-
|
|Book Value Per Common Share
|
|$
|34.92
|
|$
|33.92
|
|$
|33.58
|
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|
|$
|31.94
|
|$
|30.94
|
|$
|30.57
|
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|12,217
|
|
|12,201
|
|
|12,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Key Ratios
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2016
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.26
|%
|
|1.12
|%
|
|1.85
|%
|Return on average common shareholder's equity
|
|8.78
|%
|
|8.24
|%
|
|13.28
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|57.77
|%
|
|61.00
|%
|
|45.68
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|
|14.31
|%
|
|13.65
|%
|
|13.92
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|4.05
|%
|
|4.01
|%
|
|4.06
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|
|0.21
|%
|
|0.27
|%
|
|0.19
|%
|Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases
|
|1.06
|%
|
|1.02
|%
|
|1.13
|%
|Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans and other real estate
|
|98.37
|%
|
|74.50
|%
|
|84.38
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans
|
|1.20
|%
|
|1.43
|%
|
|1.50
|%
|Tier 1 leverage
|
|13.63
|%
|
|13.39
|%
|
|13.05
|%
|Risk-based capital - Tier 1
|
|17.78
|%
|
|17.43
|%
|
|17.81
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|March 31,
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2016
|Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
|
|$
|7,713
|
|$
|10,757
|
|$
|7,292
|Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
|
|$
|453
|
|$
|610
|
|$
|858
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|
|$
|11,106
|
|$
|13,492
|
|$
|13,248
|Nonperforming loans and other real estate
|
|$
|22,011
|
|$
|25,198
|
|$
|26,465
|Other real estate owned
|
|$
|2,294
|
|$
|2,531
|
|$
|2,850
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|34,004
|
|$
|37,567
|
|$
|39,617
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|
|$
|8,158
|
|$
|8,565
|
|$
|9,509
|Gross charge-offs
|
|$
|2,274
|
|$
|2,743
|
|$
|1,640
|Recoveries
|
|$
|1,300
|
|$
|1,500
|
|$
|785
|Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
|
|$
|974
|
|$
|1,243
|
|$
|855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31,
2017
|
|
|December 31,
2016
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|50,522
|
|
|$
|75,012
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|
|5,000
|
|
|
|6,952
|
|Securities available-for-sale
|
|
|855,681
|
|
|
|853,725
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|1,102,672
|
|
|
|1,106,182
|
|Residential
|
|
|420,963
|
|
|
|423,911
|
|Consumer
|
|
|308,196
|
|
|
|305,881
|
|
|
|
|1,831,831
|
|
|
|1,835,974
|
|(Less) plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net deferred loan costs
|
|
|3,062
|
|
|
|3,206
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(19,395
|)
|
|
|(18,773
|)
|
|
|
|1,815,498
|
|
|
|1,820,407
|
|Restricted stock
|
|
|10,369
|
|
|
|10,359
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|12,099
|
|
|
|12,311
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|48,566
|
|
|
|49,240
|
|Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|84,040
|
|
|
|83,737
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|34,355
|
|
|
|34,355
|
|Other intangible assets
|
|
|1,983
|
|
|
|2,109
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|2,294
|
|
|
|2,531
|
|Other assets
|
|
|36,878
|
|
|
|37,789
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|2,957,285
|
|
|$
|2,988,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest-bearing
|
|$
|429,963
|
|
|$
|564,092
|
|Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits
|
|
|45,193
|
|
|
|43,759
|
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|1,962,856
|
|
|
|1,820,675
|
|
|
|
|2,438,012
|
|
|
|2,428,526
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|35,821
|
|
|
|80,989
|
|FHLB advances
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|132
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|56,512
|
|
|
|64,485
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|2,530,477
|
|
|
|2,574,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Authorized shares-40,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Issued shares-14,595,320 in 2017 and 14,578,758 in 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Outstanding shares-12,223,750 in 2017 and 12,216,712 in 2016
|
|
|1,820
|
|
|
|1,820
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|74,701
|
|
|
|74,525
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|431,195
|
|
|
|421,826
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|(10,793
|)
|
|
|(14,164
|)
|Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,371,570 in 2017 and 2,362,026 in 2016
|
|
|(70,115
|)
|
|
|(69,612
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|426,808
|
|
|
|414,395
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|2,957,285
|
|
|$
|2,988,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including related fees
|
|$
|21,941
|
|$
|21,184
|
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|3,757
|
|
|3,831
|
|Tax-exempt
|
|
|1,827
|
|
|1,822
|
|Other
|
|
|321
|
|
|364
|
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|27,846
|
|
|27,201
|
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|1,275
|
|
|987
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|44
|
|
|23
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|20
|
|
|34
|
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|1,339
|
|
|1,044
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|26,507
|
|
|26,157
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|1,596
|
|
|835
|
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|24,911
|
|
|25,322
|
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trust and financial services
|
|
|1,317
|
|
|1,334
|
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
|
|2,777
|
|
|2,504
|
|Other service charges and fees
|
|
|3,185
|
|
|3,000
|
|Securities gains/(losses), net
|
|
|2
|
|
|3
|
|Gain on sale of certain assets and liabilities of insurance brokerage
|
|
|-
|
|
|13,021
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|
|22
|
|
|2,272
|
|Gain on sales of mortgage loans
|
|
|327
|
|
|404
|
|Other
|
|
|3,419
|
|
|(172
|)
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|11,049
|
|
|22,366
|
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|13,376
|
|
|13,595
|
|Occupancy expense
|
|
|1,768
|
|
|1,731
|
|Equipment expense
|
|
|1,797
|
|
|1,837
|
|FDIC Expense
|
|
|233
|
|
|451
|
|Other
|
|
|5,403
|
|
|5,733
|
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|22,577
|
|
|23,347
|
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|13,383
|
|
|24,341
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|4,014
|
|
|10,666
|
|NET INCOME
|
|
|9,369
|
|
|13,675
|
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in unrealized gains/losses on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes
|
|
|3,188
|
|
|4,039
|
|Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes
|
|
|183
|
|
|304
|
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|$
|12,740
|
|$
|18,018
|
|PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|$
|0.77
|
|$
|1.08
|
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
|12,217
|
|
|12,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|