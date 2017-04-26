First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results

TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - First Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the three months ending March 31, 2017 was $9.37 million compared to $13.68 million for the same period of 2016, which included an after-tax gain on the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary of $5.8 million. Diluted net income per common share was $0.77 compared to $1.08 for the same period of 2016. Return on assets for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 1.26% compared to 1.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.84 billion versus $1.76 billion for the comparable period in 2016, an increase of $83.6 million or 4.75%. Total loans outstanding increased $70.9 million, or 4.03%, from $1.76 billion as of March 31, 2016 to $1.83 billion as of March 31, 2017. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $10.8 million, or 0.59%, from $1.83 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2016.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $2.44 billion versus $2.42 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 1.05%. Total deposits increased $37.4 million or 1.56% from $2.40 billion as of March 31, 2016 to $2.44 billion as of March 31, 2017.

The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 13.63% at March 31, 2017, compared to 13.05% at March 31, 2016.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2017 was $26.5 million, an increase of 1.34% over the $26.2 million reported for the same period of 2016. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 decreased to 4.05% from the 4.06% reported at March 31, 2016.

Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming loans decreasing 19.77% to $19.7 million as of March 31, 2017 versus $23.6 million as of March 31, 2016. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans also decreased to 1.20% as of March 31, 2017 versus 1.50% as of March 31, 2016.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $1.60 million compared to the $835 thousand provision for the first quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs were $974 thousand for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $855 thousand in the same period of 2016. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2017 was $19.4 million compared to $19.9 million as of March 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.06% as of March 31, 2017 compared to 1.13% as of March 31, 2016.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $11.0 and $21.5 million, respectively. The 2016 first quarter non-interest income included a $13.0 million gain on sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary. A first quarter 2017 cash recovery of previous other-than-temporary impairment increased non-interest income $3.1 million. Service charges on deposits increased $273 thousand over the same period in 2016 and other service charges and fees increased $185 thousand.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $112 thousand to $22.6 million compared to $22.5 million in 2016. On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $382 thousand from $22.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased $219 thousand. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 57.77% for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 versus 45.68% for the same period in 2016.

Book value per share was $34.92 at March 31, 2017, a 3.99% increase from the $33.58 at March 31, 2016. Shareholders' equity increased 3.62% to $426.8 million from $411.9 million on March 31, 2016.

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter 2017 results. Our average loan balances continue to increase and we continue to grow our interest income and net interest income. Asset quality also remains healthy. It was another good quarter for First Financial."

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 2,957,285 $ 2,988,527 $ 2,939,240 Deposits $ 2,438,012 $ 2,428,526 $ 2,400,655 Loans $ 1,834,893 $ 1,839,180 $ 1,763,659 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,395 $ 18,773 $ 19,926 Total Equity $ 426,808 $ 414,395 $ 411,912 Tangible Common Equity $ 390,470 $ 377,931 $ 375,000 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 2,983,114 $ 2,970,031 $ 2,959,007 Earning Assets $ 2,766,991 $ 2,778,369 $ 2,724,926 Investments $ 919,599 $ 923,957 $ 955,996 Loans $ 1,841,392 $ 1,830,628 $ 1,757,811 Total Deposits $ 2,444,162 $ 2,464,246 $ 2,418,668 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,971,848 $ 1,895,665 $ 1,873,070 Interest-Bearing Borrowings $ 50,164 $ 35,531 $ 46,026 Total Equity $ 426,673 $ 405,261 $ 414,974 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 26,507 $ 26,406 $ 26,157 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent $ 28,031 $ 27,956 $ 27,692 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,596 $ 939 $ 835 Non-interest Income $ 11,049 $ 8,428 $ 21,484 Non-interest Expense $ 22,577 $ 22,195 $ 22,465 Net Income $ 9,369 $ 8,344 $ 13,675 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 1.08 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ - $ 0.50 $ - Book Value Per Common Share $ 34.92 $ 33.92 $ 33.58 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 31.94 $ 30.94 $ 30.57 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,217 12,201 12,646

Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.85 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 8.78 % 8.24 % 13.28 % Efficiency ratio 57.77 % 61.00 % 45.68 % Average equity to average assets 14.31 % 13.65 % 13.92 % Net interest margin 4.05 % 4.01 % 4.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.19 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.13 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans and other real estate 98.37 % 74.50 % 84.38 % Nonperforming loans to loans 1.20 % 1.43 % 1.50 % Tier 1 leverage 13.63 % 13.39 % 13.05 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 17.78 % 17.43 % 17.81 %

Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 7,713 $ 10,757 $ 7,292 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 453 $ 610 $ 858 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 11,106 $ 13,492 $ 13,248 Nonperforming loans and other real estate $ 22,011 $ 25,198 $ 26,465 Other real estate owned $ 2,294 $ 2,531 $ 2,850 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,004 $ 37,567 $ 39,617 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 8,158 $ 8,565 $ 9,509 Gross charge-offs $ 2,274 $ 2,743 $ 1,640 Recoveries $ 1,300 $ 1,500 $ 785 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 974 $ 1,243 $ 855

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 50,522 $ 75,012 Federal funds sold 5,000 6,952 Securities available-for-sale 855,681 853,725 Loans: Commercial 1,102,672 1,106,182 Residential 420,963 423,911 Consumer 308,196 305,881 1,831,831 1,835,974 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,062 3,206 Allowance for loan losses (19,395 ) (18,773 ) 1,815,498 1,820,407 Restricted stock 10,369 10,359 Accrued interest receivable 12,099 12,311 Premises and equipment, net 48,566 49,240 Bank-owned life insurance 84,040 83,737 Goodwill 34,355 34,355 Other intangible assets 1,983 2,109 Other real estate owned 2,294 2,531 Other assets 36,878 37,789 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,957,285 $ 2,988,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 429,963 $ 564,092 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 45,193 43,759 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,962,856 1,820,675 2,438,012 2,428,526 Short-term borrowings 35,821 80,989 FHLB advances 132 132 Other liabilities 56,512 64,485 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,530,477 2,574,132 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,595,320 in 2017 and 14,578,758 in 2016 Outstanding shares-12,223,750 in 2017 and 12,216,712 in 2016 1,820 1,820 Additional paid-in capital 74,701 74,525 Retained earnings 431,195 421,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,793 ) (14,164 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,371,570 in 2017 and 2,362,026 in 2016 (70,115 ) (69,612 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 426,808 414,395 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,957,285 $ 2,988,527