First Financial Corporation reports 2016 results

TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - First Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income increased 17.29% to $8.3 million compared to $7.1 million for the same period of 2015. Diluted net income per common share increased 21.43% to $0.68 from $0.56 for the comparable period of 2015.

The Corporation further reported net income of $38.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 versus $30.2 million for the comparable period of 2015, an increase of 27.21%. Diluted net income per common share also increased 32.77% to $3.12 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 versus $2.35 for the comparable period of 2015. This increase included an after-tax gain on the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary of $5.8 million. Return on assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was 1.30% compared to 1.01% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015.

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our 2016 results. Net income was the highest in the history of the company and we had another solid quarter of loan growth."

Book value per share was $33.92 at December 31, 2016, a 5.32% increase from the $32.21 at December 31, 2015. Shareholders' equity increased to $414.4 million on December 31, 2016 from $410.3 million on December 31, 2015.

On February 3, 2016 the Corporation announced a stock repurchase plan to acquire 5% of the Corporation's outstanding common stock. The Corporation has repurchased a total of 565,618 shares under the plan.

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $1.83 billion, an increase of $81.0 million or 4.63%, versus the $1.75 billion for the comparable period in 2015. Total loans outstanding were $1.84 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase from $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2015. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $29.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, or 1.66%, from $1.80 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2016.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $2.46 billion versus $2.44 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2015. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $64.65 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from the $2.40 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2016.

The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.80% at December 31, 2016, compared to 12.51% at December 31, 2015.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to the $26.0 million reported for the same period of 2015. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was unchanged at 4.04% compared to December 31, 2015.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $939 thousand compared to $1.05 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2015. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2016 was $18.8 million compared to $19.9 million as of December 31, 2015. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.02% as of December 31, 2016 compared to 1.13% as of December 31, 2015.

Nonperforming loans decreased 10.96% to $22.7 million as of December 31, 2016 versus $25.5 million as of December 31, 2015. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 1.42% as of December 31, 2016 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2015.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was $8.4 compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2015. The decline was primarily related to the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary, which reduced insurance commissions by $1.7 million quarter-over-quarter.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $2.8 million to $22.2 million compared to $24.9 million in 2015. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.9 million driven by lower health insurance and pension expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 57.13% for the year ending December 31, 2016 versus 65.63% for the same period in 2015.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 2,988,527 $ 3,019,323 $ 2,979,585 $ 2,988,527 $ 2,979,585 Deposits $ 2,428,526 $ 2,479,241 $ 2,442,369 $ 2,428,526 $ 2,442,369 Loans $ 1,839,180 $ 1,821,525 $ 1,763,808 $ 1,839,180 $ 1,763,808 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 18,773 $ 19,074 $ 19,946 $ 18,773 $ 19,946 Total Equity $ 414,395 $ 422,374 $ 410,316 $ 414,395 $ 410,316 Tangible Common Equity $ 377,931 $ 385,766 $ 367,649 $ 377,931 $ 367,649 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 2,970,031 $ 2,977,329 $ 2,974,567 $ 2,963,380 $ 2,976,931 Earning Assets $ 2,778,369 $ 2,742,151 $ 2,735,328 $ 2,748,165 $ 2,744,469 Investments $ 923,957 $ 936,059 $ 950,245 $ 940,490 $ 964,309 Loans $ 1,830,628 $ 1,800,796 $ 1,749,261 $ 1,792,609 $ 1,761,888 Total Deposits $ 2,464,246 $ 2,399,596 $ 2,443,478 $ 2,426,203 $ 2,446,331 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,895,665 $ 1,855,077 $ 1,889,350 $ 1,875,226 $ 1,901,623 Interest-Bearing Borrowings $ 35,531 $ 59,815 $ 41,269 $ 46,556 $ 47,107 Total Equity $ 405,261 $ 433,511 $ 408,730 $ 415,032 $ 404,845 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 26,406 $ 26,351 $ 26,012 $ 104,973 $ 104,507 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent $ 27,956 $ 27,907 $ 27,561 $ 111,156 $ 110,744 Provision for Loan Losses $ 939 $ 1,091 $ 1,050 $ 3,300 $ 4,700 Non-interest Income $ 8,428 $ 7,923 $ 9,389 $ 46,931 $ 39,179 Non-interest Expense $ 22,195 $ 22,006 $ 24,943 $ 90,308 $ 98,398 Net Income $ 8,344 $ 8,162 $ 7,114 $ 38,413 $ 30,196 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 3.12 $ 2.35 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.98 Book Value Per Common Share $ 33.92 $ 33.89 $ 32.21 $ 33.92 $ 32.21 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 30.94 $ 30.88 $ 28.86 $ 30.94 $ 28.86 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,201 12,236 12,722 12,317 12,836

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 1.30 % 1.01 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 8.24 % 7.23 % 6.96 % 9.26 % 7.46 % Efficiency ratio 61.00 % 61.42 % 67.51 % 57.13 % 65.63 % Average equity to average assets 13.65 % 14.56 % 13.74 % 14.01 % 13.60 % Net interest margin 4.01 % 4.05 % 4.04 % 4.04 % 4.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.14 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.13 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans and other real estate 74.50 % 65.69 % 68.96 % 74.50 % 68.96 % Nonperforming loans to loans 1.43 % 1.61 % 1.46 % 1.43 % 1.46 % Tier 1 leverage 13.39 % 13.23 % 12.92 % 13.39 % 12.92 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 17.43 % 17.46 % 17.69 % 17.43 % 17.69 %

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 10,757 $ 6,983 $ 12,294 $ 10,757 $ 12,294 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 610 $ 1,144 $ 964 $ 610 $ 964 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 13,492 $ 16,235 $ 14,634 $ 13,492 $ 14,634 Nonperforming loans and other real estate $ 25,198 $ 29,037 $ 28,924 $ 25,198 $ 28,924 Other real estate owned $ 2,531 $ 2,772 $ 3,466 $ 2,531 $ 3,466 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,567 $ 40,548 $ 43,799 $ 37,567 $ 43,799 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 8,565 $ 8,886 $ 9,860 $ 8,565 $ 9,860 Gross charge-offs $ 2,743 $ 2,724 $ 1,931 $ 8,949 $ 8,528 Recoveries $ 1,500 $ 1,202 $ 902 $ 4,473 $ 4,935 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,243 $ 1,522 $ 1,029 $ 4,476 $ 3,593

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,012 $ 88,695 Federal funds sold 6,952 9,815 Securities available-for-sale 853,725 891,082 Loans: Commercial 1,106,182 1,043,980 Residential 423,911 444,447 Consumer 305,881 272,896 1,835,974 1,761,323 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,206 2,485 Allowance for loan losses (18,773 ) (19,946 ) 1,820,407 1,743,862 Restricted stock 10,359 10,838 Accrued interest receivable 12,311 11,733 Premises and equipment, net 49,240 50,531 Bank-owned life insurance 83,737 82,323 Goodwill 34,355 39,489 Other intangible assets 2,109 3,178 Other real estate owned 2,531 3,466 Other assets 37,789 44,573 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,988,527 $ 2,979,585 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 564,092 $ 563,302 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 43,759 46,753 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,820,675 1,832,314 2,428,526 2,442,369 Short-term borrowings 80,989 33,831 FHLB advances 132 12,677 Other liabilities 64,485 80,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,574,132 2,569,269 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,578,758 in 2016 and 14,557,815 in 2015 Outstanding shares-12,185,737 in 2016 and 12,740,018 in 2015 1,820 1,817 Additional paid-in capital 74,525 73,396 Retained earnings 421,826 395,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,164 ) (9,401 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,393,021 in 2016 and 1,817,797 in 2015 (69,612 ) (51,129 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 414,395 410,316 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,988,527 $ 2,979,585