SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewable energy EV charging, media and energy security product company, announced today that the first Florida installation of its Solar Tree® product has been successfully completed at 1810 West Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa.

The patented Solar Tree® product was installed by Tampa Bay Solar using Envision's state of the art installation manual and process.

"This was a flawless solar installation," said Steve Rutherford, President of Tampa Bay Solar. "It's great to get a fully engineered product that we are able to install quickly and easily rather than going through a typical construction process. These tracking Solar Trees are eye grabbers and we are looking forward to installing many more of them."

"The original building that is now 1810 Kennedy, was the first Gold LEED building in Tampa Bay," said Natalia Levey, owner and developer of the project. "We have always cared about the environment and our guests. To see a positive impact on the utility bill is a big bonus. The Solar Tree product was exactly what we were looking for. 1810 Kennedy is a work of art and the Solar Tree extends the art to our parking lot. The tracking delivers a lot more electricity while adding an unexpected visual enhancement to our parking lot. My husband is excited to charge his Tesla with solar power".

"Our Solar Tree product is perfect for this project," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "Hurricane zones are challenging for many parking lot solar solutions but our Solar Tree product is fabricated to be easily installed in any wind zone."

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented Solar Tree® product shades eight parking spaces and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 700 miles of EV driving in a day or to offset the equivalent of six single family residences' utility bills. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by the patented EnvisionTrak™ system which causes the array to follow the sun, generating 18 to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy can be stored in optional on-board ARC™ energy storage for peak shaving, demand charge reduction or emergency power provision. Because the Solar Tree® product is delivered as a fully engineered kit of parts, it is the fastest installed and least impactful solar shaded parking product available. Solar Tree® products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company who's unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information, visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (866) 746-0514.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this Report other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forward looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.