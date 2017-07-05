First Foods Group Adds Robert C. Kanuth, Jr. as Vice President of Finance

Veteran Investment Banker to Lead First Foods Funding Division

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - First Foods Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : FIFG) (the "Company"), a current, SEC reporting Company with growing interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce that veteran investment banker Robert C. Kanuth, Jr. has accepted the position of Vice President of Finance for the Company and will oversee the newly established First Foods Financing division. Kanuth's division will identify, negotiate and officiate all First Foods Group's capital raising efforts, including new franchise acquisitions and client financing.

Mr. Kanuth will also be nominated to serve on the Company's Board of Directors, pending board approval.

Robert Cranston Kanuth, Jr., is a distinguished investment banker who founded and directed the highly successful Cranston Securities in the mid-1970's. Based in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, Bob added headquarters in Washington, D.C., while doing large scale transactions throughout the United States. The company was sold to insurance giant Kemper Corporation in 1987. He then founded Cranston Development, funding projects which restored and revitalized such cities as Richmond, VA., Savannah, GA., and Pittsburgh, PA. A Harvard alumnus, Kanuth went on to serve in the Army National Guard before launching his compelling financial career. Kanuth is married to Hall of Fame Sportscaster Lesley Visser.

"Bob Kanuth helps us complete what we believe is an all-star management team of globally recognized creatives, esteemed industry experts, and proven success agents," stated Harold Kestenbaum, Chairman and Interim C.E.O. "Now we are most pleased to add to the talent aggregate Bob Kanuth whose epic career has been marked by significant development in an array of large scale projects. We believe there is no better man to oversee our acquisitions and our own internally created initiatives."

"I am excited to get to work for First Foods immediately," stated Kanuth. "It is clear to me that there are significant short term opportunities that I believe I can expedite as well as long-term, high value strategies to which I can lend my expertise, experience and relationships."

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

