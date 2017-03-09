First Foods Group, Inc. Announces Mark J. Keeley as CFO

New CFO Brings Top-Level Experience to Management Team

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - First Foods Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : FIFG) (the "Company"), a fully reporting Company with planned diversified interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce that Mark J. Keeley has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Keeley is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who began his career in public accounting with KPMG LLP in August 1985, after graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts with Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Computer Science. He obtained a Master's Degree in Finance from Boston College in May 1988 and continued his public accounting career at Coopers and Lybrand LLP in September 1990 and was admitted to the Partnership when Coopers & Lybrand LLP merged with Price Waterhouse LLP to become PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in October 1988. He retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) in July 2014. From April 2015 through November 2016 he served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc.; a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and SEC registrant with over $3B of assets under management.

"Myself and the board are elated to add the considerable acumen of Mark Keeley to our growing leadership team," said Harold L. Kestenbaum, Chairman and interim CEO of First Foods Group, Inc. "Mark is a known commodity in our industry with tremendous relationships. His decades of successes will assist us in navigating the many opportunities we are contemplating and to maintain the highest level of compliance and transparency in our efforts as a public company, mindful of our desire to deliver value to our shareholders."

"I'm very pleased to join the team at First Foods Group and to help steward their financial matters in perpetuity," said Keeley. "I see the dynamism here, a unique blend of creativity and experience to which I'm eager lend my name and effort."

Keeley is also a qualified audit committee financial expert and one of the first holders of the Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP) designation granted by the American Institute of Public Accountants (AICPA). He has applied his accounting, financial management and information technology experience to a broad range of national and international companies, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the restaurant and restaurant franchise industry.

Keeley has regularly worked with the highest levels of senior management, boards of directors, external auditors, investors, and regulators to build consensus and reach a common understanding of complex financial matters. He has testified to the United States Congress regarding financial accounting and auditing aspects of the U.S. Federal Government and served as PwC's representative to Congressman Mr. Michael Conaway.

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. ("1st Food") provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. 1st Food has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

