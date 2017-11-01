First GREEN Bank Announces Strong Third Quarter Earnings

Values-based bank increases earnings over 146 percent year over year

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - First GREEN Bank, a local bank with a global mission, announces today quarterly earnings of $1,420,000 for the quarter, which ended on September 30, 2017. This was an increase of 146 percent from the third quarter of 2016 earnings of $578,000. The growth in earnings is the result of the bank's expansion into South Florida, in addition to the continued high performance of the Central Florida offices.

"First GREEN Bank's financial growth is a testament to our mission of doing business that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible," said founder and chairman of First GREEN Bank, Ken LaRoe. "It is clear that our values-based business is resonating with customers, and we are proud to provide banking services that supports the greater good of our planet."

Assets of the bank also increased substantially from $491 million to $653 million from the end of September 2016 to end of September 2017. Outstanding loans grew as well over the same period by $174 million to total $556 million.

"Our financial results show that you can do well by doing good. We are proud to be a profitable healthy bank while maintaining a culture that supports environmental regeneration and social equity," said Keith Costello, President & CEO of First GREEN Bank.

First GREEN Bank is a full-service financial institution, offering personal and commercial banking services such as loans, mortgages, checking and savings, CDs, IRAs and money markets. For more information about First GREEN Bank, please visit www.firstgreenbank.com.

Since its opening in 2009, First GREEN Bank has led an impactful and successful charge to prove there is a better way to do business -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible. Inspired by Patagonia's mission of incorporating a strong sense of social responsibility into its business, founder Ken LaRoe and CEO Keith Costello are the only two leaders and friends in the banking industry to promote environmentally responsible behavior through its own business and employees.

Headquartered in Orlando, with additional locations in Mount Dora, Clermont, Ormond Beach, Winter Park, Altamonte and, most recently, Fort Lauderdale, First GREEN Bank offers personal and commercial banking services such as loans, mortgages, checking and savings, CDs, IRAs and money markets.