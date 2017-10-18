First GREEN Bank Loans $8 Million to CERTUS Senior Living to Construct New Facility in Mount Dora

Community bank approves loan for CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living, an assisted living facility to accommodate seniors suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia

MOUNT DORA, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - First GREEN Bank, a local bank with a global mission, today announces an $8 million loan to CERTUS Senior Living, a Central Florida based developer and operator of memory care facilities. CERTUS Senior Living requested the loan to develop CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living, a housing facility designed to accommodate up to 64 residents suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia in Mount Dora.

"I'm happy to work with CERTUS Senior Living to help serve those in our community who are affected by this terrible illness," said Ken LaRoe, founder and chairman of First GREEN Bank. "There is a grave need of funding for programs in the State of Florida designed to serve residents in need of personal and specialized care. Unfortunately, these critical programs are continuously getting slashed. I am proud that our bank can help combat this concerning statistic through the construction of CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living."

CERTUS Senior Living has already broken ground on its new facility, which is located at 4901 Lake Park Court, Mount Dora, Florida 32757. The more than 42,600 square foot facility is expected to open to Alzheimer's and dementia residents in April 2018.

"We're excited to have First GREEN Bank's support in providing housing care for our loved ones in Lake County who will benefit from personalized memory care living. We are pleased to offer residents a 'Best in Class,' technically advanced and purposefully designed community, staffed by highly trained and experienced caregivers," said Troy M. Cox, chief investment officer at CERTUS Senior Living. "The care we will provide at our CERTUS Mount Dora Community will be second to none and result in the positive outcomes we all want for family members and loved ones who require this type of special care. We are creating communities through design and care at CERTUS, 'Where Every Moment Matters.'"

First GREEN Bank's commercial loans department includes 11 dedicated team members and offers a range of customized services and financing options. As part of the bank's mission to promote sustainability, reduced financing is available on commercial real estate loans that use solar panels or that meet environmentally-friendly LEED certification.

For additional information on First GREEN Bank and its commercial real estate loans department, visit www.FirstGREENBank.com.

About First GREEN Bank

Since its opening in 2009, First GREEN Bank has led an impactful and successful charge to prove there is a better way to do business -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible. Committed to incorporating a strong sense of social responsibility into its business, founder Ken LaRoe and CEO Keith Costello are one of the only two leaders and friends in the banking industry to promote environmentally responsible behavior through its own business and employees. Together, LaRoe and Costello plan to promote their global mission. Headquartered in Orlando, with additional locations in Mount Dora, Clermont, Ormond Beach, Winter Park, Fort Lauderdale, and, most recently, Altamonte Springs, First GREEN Bank offers personal and commercial banking services.

To find out more about First GREEN Bank, visit www.firstgreenbank.com.

About CERTUS Senior Living, LLC

CERTUS Senior Living is a privately held developer/operator which master leases the Memory Care communities it specializes in creating. Pioneers in assisted living communities, CERTUS Senior Living emphasizes wellness in its care and service, catering to the physical, intellectual and social well-being of its residents.

For additional information regarding CERTUS Senior Living, visit www.certusseniorliving.com.