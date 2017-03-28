First GREEN Bank Recognized as Certified B Corporation by B Lab

Values-based bank honored for exceeding rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - First GREEN Bank, a local bank with a global mission, announces today its recognition as a Certified B Corporation by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that supports a global movement of people using business as a force for good. This prestigious certification is a verified benchmark for companies supporting positive global impact through responsible professional practices. First GREEN Bank is one of 15 Certified B Corporation companies in Florida and is now helping lead the movement for other companies to become certified nationwide.

"This accreditation serves as a testament to First GREEN Bank's ability to be successful and generate profit through a values-based business approach, proving that companies can benefit without compromising ethical standard," said Ken LaRoe, founder of First GREEN Bank. "The environmental and social mission of First GREEN Bank was greatly influenced by the book 'Let My People Go Surfing,' written by the renown environmentalist and founder of Patagonia. It is a great milestone in our company's history to receive B Lab recognition for turning a simple inspiration into a business that successfully embraces holistic practices."

Each of First GREEN Bank's seven locations is considered a "values center" for its strong commitment to advance positive change in the banking sector. Buildings are built or renovated to meet the highest level of sustainability possible, and each location offers customers discounts on solar energy loans. For the community, the bank lends in excess of $422 million to local Florida businesses and citizens, and hosts an annual Art of Medicine Gala to benefit those affected by brain injuries. The bank also has some of the best benefits of any company, including a Living Wage Program that ensures employees earn a wage of at least $32,000, and a Parental Leave Policy to give both mothers and fathers additional time to bond with their newborn.

"We are extremely honored to join the more than 1,000 other Certified B Corporation companies across America that are working together to make the world a better place," said Keith Costello, CEO of First GREEN Bank. "We hope to redefine standards and build an enterprise that is without ethical compromise through our continued efforts in sustainable energy, employee benefits, charity donations and community involvement."

About First GREEN Bank

Since its opening in 2009, First GREEN Bank has led an impactful and successful charge to prove there is a better way to do business -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible. Committed to incorporating a strong sense of social responsibility into its business, founder Ken LaRoe and CEO Keith Costello are one of the only two leaders and friends in the banking industry to promote environmentally responsible behavior through its own business and employees. LaRoe and Costello coincidentally received the last and second to last bank charters in the state of Florida and, together, plan to use that certification to promote their global mission.

Headquartered in Orlando, with additional locations in Mount Dora, Clermont, Ormond Beach, Winter Park, Fort Lauderdale, and, most recently, Altamonte Springs, First GREEN Bank offers personal and commercial banking services.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies will compete to be best for the world and that society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by: (1) building a global community of Certified B Corporations; (2) promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society; (3) helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact -- and the impact of the businesses with which they work -- with as much rigor as their profits; and (4) inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling storytelling by its multi-platform branded media company B the Change Media.

