First GREEN Bank and The Collage Companies Present Second Annual Art of Medicine Gala This October 20

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - The Art of Medicine Foundation announces today its second annual Art of Medicine Gala presented by First GREEN Bank and The Collage Companies. The gala takes place on October 20 and will benefit the University of Florida's Trauma, Concussion, and Sports Neuromedicine Program (UF TRACS), which is dedicated to traumatic brain injury diagnosis, treatment and research. The gala is designed to educate and inspire each guest, raise awareness for physician and brain injured artists and raise money for traumatic brain injury research.

The gala is in honor of Dr. Cindy LaRoe, who sustained a traumatic brain injury during a competitive biking accident. The injury paused LaRoe's career in medicine, but also led her down a path of discovering her artistic talents. During her recovery, LaRoe found painting therapeutic, and now, six years after her injury, she continues to paint. Her recovery and her talent were the inspiration for her and her husband, Ken LaRoe, the founder of First GREEN Bank, to create the Art of Medicine Foundation.

"After my accident, I unfortunately had to step away from practicing medicine and turned to painting as a therapy," LaRoe said. "With so many unanswered questions about traumatic brain injuries, my husband and I made it our mission to spread awareness of brain injuries. At this year's gala, we hope to continue to shine a spotlight and raise money for traumatic brain injury research."

Tickets are now available for the event, along with sponsorship opportunities. The Art of Medicine Gala will be held at the Orlando Museum of Art, located at 2416 North Mills Avenue. The artful evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Kessler Reception where sponsors and their guests are treated to an exclusive, private performance by Orlando Ballet. The main event doors open at 7 p.m. where guests will enjoy special access to the Orlando Museum of Art and a chance to mingle with the featured artists whose work will be included in the art show and auction. Orlando Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell will emcee the evening's festivities.

Among many exciting presentations, Ken LaRoe will present the inaugural Art of Medicine Award to Richard Kessler, President and CEO of Kessler Collection and a local patron of the visual arts. The evening will conclude with a moonlit dessert reception in the art fountain court at 10 p.m. Attendees will also enjoy special access to the Orlando Museum of Art and a chance to mingle with the gala's featured artists, including Steve Lots, Dr. Shelley Lake, Don Stein, Ph.D., Keith Charles, MD, Rock DeMarco and Cindy LaRoe, MD. Doors for the main event open at 7 p.m.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to purchase individual tickets, please visit www.artofmedicinegala.org/payment-center.

About the Art of Medicine Gala

The Art of Medicine Gala honors Dr. Cindy LaRoe, a survivor of a traumatic brain injury. Dr. LaRoe is also the wife of Ken LaRoe, founder of First GREEN Bank. The bank and The Art of Medicine Foundation invite healthcare professionals and brain injury survivors to submit artwork to be auctioned for charity in order to educate and inspire awareness about the impact brain injuries and other neurological disorders can have on those affected. Proceeds from the event will benefit the University of Florida Trauma, Concussion, and Sports Neuromedicine Program.

To learn more about the Art of Medicine Gala, visit artofmedicingala.org.

About First GREEN Bank

Since its opening in 2009, First GREEN Bank has led an impactful and successful charge to prove there is a better way to do business -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible. Committed to incorporating a strong sense of social responsibility into its business, founder Ken LaRoe and CEO Keith Costello are one of the only two leaders and friends in the banking industry to promote environmentally responsible behavior through its own business and employees. Together, LaRoe and Costello plan to promote their global mission. Headquartered in Orlando, with additional locations in Mount Dora, Clermont, Ormond Beach, Winter Park, Fort Lauderdale, and, most recently, Altamonte Springs, First GREEN Bank offers personal and commercial banking services.

To find out more about First GREEN Bank, visit www.firstgreenbank.com.