First green sidewalk in Beaconsfield

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - A new sidewalk containing recycled glass was constructed on the west side of Neveu Avenue, from Beaconsfield Boulevard to Lakeshore Road, to address the concerns of parents and Saint-Rémi elementary school regarding student safety around the school's approach.

This eco-friendly sidewalk is composed of a mixture of concrete that replaces 20% of the cement powder by the addition of Verrox cement; this mixture has the same properties as conventional concrete. The cost is roughly the same, while its employment allows for the reuse of glass, a material which is found in large quantities in peoples' recycling bins.

"Sustainable development is based on a long-term vision. From this perspective, we are constantly on the lookout for innovative technologies that allow for the reuse of recyclable materials. This innovative project is not only an environmental choice, but is also based on the quality of the product, its durability and the reuse of recyclable materials", says Mayor Georges Bourelle.

The new layout has improved the traffic flow by prioritizing the safety of the students in the vicinity of the school while considering the need for parking spaces for the parents of the students and the school staff. Trees will also be planted along the street in the coming weeks.

"On behalf of the Council, I welcome the outcome highlighting the expertise and innovation in the field of civil engineering to meet the needs of our community. For the start of this school year, I would like to remind all road users to be cautious, particularly in school zones", concludes Mr. Bourelle.