Glint's agile, intelligent program offers insights and customized action plans to guide teams of all shapes and sizes toward high performance

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Glint is expanding its leading-edge platform for helping people become happier and more successful at work by tackling teamwork. Its new Team Effectiveness program, announced today, helps organizations build stronger, higher-performing teams. Traditionally, engagement and performance solutions have centered around managers and individuals. A critical piece of the puzzle that is often overlooked is the way people work together in teams. Research shows that who is on the team usually matters less than how they work together. Glint's Team Effectiveness model takes into account factors such as trust, inclusion, and collaboration which are critical to team, and therefore organizational, success.

Team Effectiveness encourages more reflection and active growth on the part of teams and individuals themselves. Providing a dedicated focus on team dynamics, the program offers a 360-degree view of how individual teams -- the foundation of most organizations -- are working and communicating, enabling them to make targeted, localized decisions that enhance collaboration and productivity. In combination with Glint's Engagement & Experience programs, Team Effectiveness completes the picture to deliver a holistic and actionable view into organizational success.

"Today's organizations increasingly rely on networks of teams-often cross-functional, fluid, and transient-to drive organizational performance," says Glint CEO Jim Barnett. "As a result, we need to empower every team with the tools and insight they need to perform at the level of your best teams. We need to look at how teams interact as the basis for feedback and improvement. This new program will allow teams of all shapes, sizes, and longevity to understand and improve their effectiveness."

Through a series of empirically-validated pulse survey questions and associated action plans, Glint's Team Effectiveness program helps uncover team perspectives about how they work together. The questions measure overall outcomes, such as employees' perceptions of the team's effectiveness, as well as key drivers of team performance, including trust, collaboration, decision-making, and conflict resolution. After team members take the pulse survey, the platform utilizes artificial intelligence to provide customized, actionable insights into how to improve those areas that have the highest impact on team effectiveness. As a result, teams are empowered to focus on improving the most important elements of their collective success.

"A combination of high individual performers does not always lead to high team performance. A greater focus is needed on measuring and facilitating their performance as a team. This new program will help teams be more successful by increasing shared trust and purpose, better leveraging one another's strengths, and identifying areas that need to be improved," said Sara P. Weiner, Ph.D., Principal OD Science Consultant at Glint. "Team Effectiveness guides them to actions that will help them grow together, execute better, and deliver on objectives that are meaningful to them."

ABOUT GLINT INC.

Glint is the people success platform that leverages real-time people data to help global organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve results. Leading brands like United Airlines, Intuit, and Sky leverage Glint's unique combination of intuitive design, sophisticated analytics, and actionable intelligence to help make employees happier and more successful at work. For more information, please visit www.glintinc.com.