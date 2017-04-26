First LXI Product Development Using the LXI Reference Design

NIWOT, CO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Rohde & Schwarz is the first member of the LXI Consortium to use the LXI Reference Design in developing the LXI interface for their state-of-the-art R&S NGE100 power supplies, which are very small, compact and quiet. The NGE100 power supplies are based on a small-scale computing platform running an embedded LINUX. "Due to the small footprint of the LXI Reference Design, we were able to integrate LXI within the instrument firmware and do that with an affordable development effort," said Jochen Wolle, R&S.

David Owen, Technical Committee Chair of the LXI Consortium, stated "The Reference Design lowers the entry barriers for the creation of LXI compliant products. Once adopted it allows LXI vendors to concentrate their efforts on innovation in the product functions and designs knowing that once they have their adaptation of the Reference Design they have a common platform for future developments of both their own products and the evolution of the LXI standard. This will include the future addition of IEEE1588 capability, a step that will ease the adoption of Time Sensitive Networks (TSN) into the LXI standard and real-time Ethernet control."

