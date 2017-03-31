First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for YE2016 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (the "Company" or "First Majestic") (TSX:FR)(NYSE:AG)(FRANKFURT:FMV)(BVM:AG) is pleased to announce its 2016 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for its existing mineral property assets in Mexico as of December 31, 2016. Metal prices used to estimate the 2016 Reserve estimates were increased slightly compared to previous estimates to: $18.00/oz for silver, $1,250/oz for gold, $1.00/lb for lead and $1.15/lb for zinc.

"We began 2016 with a small exploration budget of only $9.9 million designed to primarily assist with our mining activities," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. "In the second half of 2016, we increased the exploration budget by 71% and returned our focus on growing the ounces in the ground. For 2017, we are investing $27.0 million to complete over 183,000 metres of diamond drilling across our Mexican assets. This renewed investment is expected to add significant growth to our Reserves and Resources in the years ahead."

The following table shows the total tonnage mined from each of the Company's six producing properties during 2016, including total ounces of silver and silver equivalent ounces produced from each property and the tonnage mined from delineated Reserves and Resources at each property. A portion of the production from each mine came from material other than Reserves or Resources, as set out below under the heading "Material Not in Reserves".

2016 Production Table LA ENCANTADA LA PARRILLA DEL TORO SAN MARTIN LA GUITARRA SANTA ELENA TOTAL TONNES OF ORE PROCESSED 881,075 610,509 337,020 297,802 155,696 988,060 3,270,162 OZ OF SILVER PRODUCED 2,706,516 2,220,874 1,500,951 1,902,963 923,597 2,598,537 11,853,438 OZ OF SILVER EQ. PRODUCED FROM OTHER METALS (1) 6,856 1,167,560 1,148,375 306,072 600,091 3,587,408 6,816,362 TOTAL OZ OF SILVER EQ. PRODUCED 2,713,372 3,388,434 2,649,326 2,209,035 1,523,688 6,185,945 18,669,800 TONNES MINED FROM MATERIAL IN RESERVES 47,722 588,624 315,937 213,362 117,414 932,033 2,215,092 TONNES MINED FROM MATERIAL NOT IN RESERVES 833,353 21,885 21,083 84,440 38,282 56,027 1,055,070

(1) Silver-equivalent ounces are estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Details as to the method of calculation can be found in the applicable tables within the remainder of this section. (2) Totals may not add up due to rounding.

The Company completed a total of 97,576 metres of diamond drilling at its six operating mines in 2016, representing a 170% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year.

For 2017, First Majestic is planning to invest $27.0 million towards exploration to drill approximately 183,000 metres at its core Mexican assets consisting of approximately 43,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to upgrade Resources to Reserves at La Parrilla, Del Toro, La Guitarra and Santa Elena; approximately 100,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to increase or add new Measured & Indicated or Inferred Resources at the six operating mines, with a focus at Nazareno in La Guitarra and the Ermitaño West project in Santa Elena; and drill approximately 40,000 metres at the Plomosas Silver Project. A combination of surface and underground drill rigs will focus on assisting mining activities, definition drilling and to support future updates to the Company's NI43-101 Technical Reports.

As of December 31, 2016, Proven and Probable Reserves totaled 116.7 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 14% decrease or 18.6 million silver equivalent ounces in metal content compared to the prior estimate. This reduction is primarily due to the production depletion of 14.5 million silver equivalent ounces despite a modest increase of 3% in the assumed silver and gold prices and higher metal prices for lead and zinc. In addition, the reduction is the effect of an average increase of 10% in the cut-off grades for most of the mines. The escalation in the cut-off grade is a reflection of an increase of the mining and sustaining cost per tonne motivated by adopting more selective mining methods and the re-activation of sustaining development and near-mine exploration.

The Company's consolidated Measured and Indicated Resources totaled 139.6 million silver equivalent ounces, representing an 11% decrease from 2015 estimates primarily due to the production depletion and an increase of the production cost per tonne. In addition, Inferred Resources decreased 15% to 233.2 million silver equivalent ounces primarily due to the escalation in the cut-off grade as a reflection of an increase of the mining and sustaining cost per tonne.

The complete 2016 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for all metals, tonnage and grades are shown below in the following tables:

PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 Mine Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) LA ENCANTADA Proven (UG) Oxides 289 239 - - - 239 2,222 2,222 Probable (UG) Oxides 1,516 213 - - - 213 10,372 10,372 Probable (UG) Oxides - Flotation 809 147 - 2.35 - 196 3,817 5,093 Probable (Tailings) Oxides 4,138 110 - - - 110 14,633 14,633 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,751 143 - 0.28 - 149 31,043 32,319 LA PARRILLA Proven (UG) Oxides 181 200 0.12 - - 210 1,164 1,220 Probable (UG) Oxides 671 161 - - - 164 3,469 3,546 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides 852 169 0.06 - - 174 4,633 4,766 Proven (UG) Sulphides 410 185 0.01 1.67 1.55 280 2,442 3,687 Probable (UG) Sulphides 649 209 0.04 2.01 2.01 328 4,370 6,853 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,059 200 0.02 1.88 1.83 310 6,812 10,539 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,910 186 0.04 1.04 1.02 249 11,445 15,305 SAN MARTÍN Proven (UG) Oxides 880 246 0.28 - - 267 6,973 7,561 Probable (UG) Oxides 1,311 243 0.16 - - 255 10,220 10,728 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides 2,191 244 0.21 - - 260 17,193 18,289 DEL TORO Proven (UG) Transition + Sulphides 708 211 0.09 4.12 1.87 352 4,800 8,010 Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 647 233 0.26 4.39 2.94 401 4,846 8,349 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 1,356 221 0.17 4.25 2.38 375 9,646 16,360 LA GUITARRA Proven (UG) Sulphides 88 179 1.47 - - 273 509 775 Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,041 256 1.34 - - 341 8,577 11,423 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,129 250 1.35 - - 336 9,086 12,198 SANTA ELENA Probable (UG Main) Sulphides 2,597 110 1.63 - - 215 9,208 17,927 Probable (PAD) Oxides Spent Ore 1,882 31 0.62 - - 71 1,857 4,275 Total Probable Oxides + Sulphides 4,479 77 1.21 - - 154 11,065 22,202 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 17,977 155 0.42 0.54 0.29 201 89,551 116,384

(1) Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. (2) Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $18.00 /oz Ag, $1,250 /oz Au, $1.00 /lb Pb, and $1.15 /lb Zn. (3) The Mineral Reserves information provided above for La Encantada, La Parrilla, Del Toro, San Martín, La Guitarra and Santa Elena is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2016. The information provided was reviewed and validated by the Company's internal Qualified Person, Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in mining and reserves estimation practices. (4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2016 Annual Information Form. (5) The cut-off grades and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and factors are listed in each mine section of the 2016 Annual Information Form.

MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 Mine / Project Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) LA ENCANTADA Measured (UG) Oxides 305 269 - - - 269 2,637 2,637 Indicated (UG) Oxides 894 297 - - - 297 8,518 8,518 Indicated (UG) Oxides - Flotation 734 246 - 4.07 - 325 5,795 7,662 Indicated (Tailings) Oxides 4,222 110 - - - 110 14,931 14,931 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,154 161 - 0.49 - 171 31,881 33,748 LA PARRILLA Measured (UG) Oxides 207 225 - - - 235 1,497 1,564 Indicated (UG) Oxides 674 180 0.06 - - 185 3,900 4,003 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 881 191 0.08 - - 197 5,397 5,567 Measured (UG) Sulphides 420 224 - 1.99 1.88 337 3,024 4,553 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 596 240 - 2.31 2.32 378 4,600 7,229 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 1,016 233 - 2.18 2.14 361 7,624 11,782 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,897 213 0.05 1.17 1.14 284 13,021 17,349 SAN MARTÍN Measured (UG) Oxides 1,009 266 0.27 - - 285 8,632 9,254 Indicated (UG) Oxides 1,631 254 0.14 - - 264 13,292 13,822 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 2,639 258 0.19 - - 272 21,923 23,075 DEL TORO Measured (UG) Transition + Sulphides 980 220 0.07 4.13 1.97 361 6,925 11,362 Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 1,321 205 0.25 3.63 3.07 350 8,690 14,884 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 2,301 211 0.17 3.84 2.60 355 15,616 26,246 LA GUITARRA Measured (UG) Sulphides 83 204 1.61 - - 305 547 818 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 992 291 1.51 - - 385 9,273 12,289 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 1,075 284 1.52 - - 379 9,821 13,107 SANTA ELENA Indicated (UG) Sulphides 2,629 131 2.03 - - 259 11,083 21,859 Indicated (Pad) Oxides 1,882 31 0.62 - - 70 1,857 4,230 Total Indicated Oxides + Sulphides 4,511 89 1.44 - - 180 12,940 26,089 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 18,577 176 0.49 0.76 0.44 234 105,202 139,614

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. (2) In all cases, metal prices considered for Mineral Resource estimates were $19.00/oz Ag, $1,300/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, and $1.20/lb Zn. (3) The Mineral Resources information provided above for La Parrilla, Del Toro and San Martín is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2016. The information provided was reviewed and validated by the Company's internal Qualified Person, Mr. Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology, who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. (4) Mineral Resource estimates for La Guitarra are based on information contained in the 2015 Technical Report compiled by First Majestic with contribution of Amec Foster Wheeler Americas Ltd. which were updated by First Majestic with information to December 31, 2016. (5) Mineral Resource estimates for La Encantada are based on information contained in the 2016 Technical Report compiled by First Majestic with contribution of Amec Foster Wheeler Americas Ltd. which were updated by First Majestic with information to 31 December, 2016. (6) Mineral Resource estimates for Santa Elena are internal estimates based on the 2014 Update to Santa Elena Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report compiled by SilverCrest and re-addressed to First Majestic in October, 2015. These estimates were reviewed and validated by the Company's internal Qualified Person, Mr. Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology. (7) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section below. (8) The cut-off grades for Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades are listed in each mine section below. (9) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. (10) The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information is derived are cited under the heading "Current Technical Reports for Material Properties".

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 Mine / Project Category Mineral Type k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) LA ENCANTADA Inferred Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Flotation 35 292 - 0.78 - - 305 325 340 Inferred other deposits (UG) Oxides 728 232 - - - - 232 5,430 5,430 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 762 235 - 0.04 - - 235 5,756 5,770 LA PARRILLA Inferred (UG) Oxides 1,478 229 0.04 - - - 232 10,868 11,001 Inferred (UG) Sulphides 2,967 224 - 2.32 2.42 - 362 21,415 34,520 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 4,445 226 0.01 1.55 1.62 - 319 32,282 45,521 SAN MARTÍN Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 3,918 259 - - - - 259 32,592 32,592 DEL TORO Inferred Total (UG) Transition + Sulphides 4,637 164 0.12 3.30 3.37 - 293 24,397 43,753 LA GUITARRA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 679 290 1.44 - - - 380 6,322 8,285 SANTA ELENA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 591 103 2.04 - - - 232 1,966 4,408 LA JOYA Inferred Total (OP) Sulphides 27,927 58 0.28 - - 0.47 103 51,646 92,907 Total Inferred All mineral types 42,960 112 0.25 0.52 0.53 0.31 169 154,961 233,237

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. (2) In all cases, metal prices considered for Mineral Resource estimates were $19.00/oz Ag, $1,300/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, and $1.20/lb Zn. (3) The Mineral Resources information provided above for La Parrilla, Del Toro and San Martín is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2016. The information provided was reviewed and validated by the Company's internal Qualified Person, Mr. Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology, who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. (4) Mineral Resource estimates for La Guitarra are based on information contained in the 2015 Technical Report compiled by First Majestic with contribution of Amec Foster Wheeler Americas Ltd. which were updated by First Majestic with information to December 31, 2016. (5) Mineral Resource estimates for La Encantada are based on information contained in the 2016 Technical Report compiled by First Majestic with contribution of Amec Foster Wheeler Americas Ltd. which were updated by First Majestic with information to December 31, 2016. (6) Mineral Resource estimates for Santa Elena are internal estimates based on the 2014 Update to Santa Elena Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report compiled by SilverCrest and re-addressed to First Majestic in October 2015. These estimates were reviewed and validated by the Company's internal Qualified Person, Mr. Jesus M. Velador Beltran, MMSA, QP Geology (7) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section below. (8) The cut-off grades for Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades are listed in each mine section below. (9) Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for La Joya Project are based on the 2013 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report compiled for SilverCrest. (10) The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information is derived are cited under the heading "Current Technical Reports for Material Properties".

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

