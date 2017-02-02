Dr. Christopher R. Good, Dr. Thomas Schuler and Dr. Colin Haines, Spinal Surgeons at Virginia Spine Institute, Achieve Milestone in Spinal Health Care by Performing Most Advanced Robotic Spine Surgery

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The award-winning spine surgeons at Virginia Spine Institute are the first in the Mid-Atlantic region to utilize the Mazor X™ System, a transformative robotic platform for spine surgery. Dr. Christopher Good, Dr. Thomas Schuler and Dr. Colin Haines teamed up to perform a spinal fusion with the new Mazor X™ System which utilizes enhanced analytical tools, precision guidance, optical tracking, and intra-operative verification to make spine surgery safer and less invasive. This latest advancement in spinal surgery was developed at Reston Hospital Center.

"I am very excited to offer the new Mazor X™ System's robotic technology to our patients," says Dr. Christopher R. Good, Spine Surgeon and Director of Research at Virginia Spine Institute. "We are proud to have performed the first and the most advanced robotic spine surgery in the Mid-Atlantic region and to be able to offer robotic surgery to our patients both for minimally invasive spine surgery and scoliosis reconstruction. Our research is already showing that robotic surgery can decrease intra-operative radiation to patients in the operating room, as well as improve accuracy of surgery and decrease patient complications. The new Mazor X™ System represents the future of robotic spine surgery and will lead to many future breakthroughs by combining robotic surgery with intra-operative spinal navigation and increase the number and types of surgeries we can perform with robot guidance."

The new Mazor X™ System, manufactured by Mazor Robotics Ltd., represents a breakthrough and improvement from the original Renaissance® system. Mazor commercially launched the FDA-cleared platform during the North American Spine Society annual meeting in October 2016.

Through their leadership and vast experience, Virginia Spine Institute is reshaping the future of spine surgery by improving patient safety and reducing recovery time. Virginia Spine Institute continues to pioneer alternate methods of utilizing technology to more efficiently perform complex spinal procedures. With the latest release of the Mazor X™ System comes improved surgical accuracy while incorporating a combination of robotics and live intra-operative navigation.

About Virginia Spine Institute: Virginia Spine Institute is an award-winning medical practice in the Washington, DC metro area solely dedicated to spinal health care. For 25 years they have improved the lives of over 80,000 patients suffering from back or neck pain conditions. This comprehensive spine center provides convenience of specialty care with the top experts from multiple specialties of spinal health care under one roof. Custom treatment options include non operative care, pain management, physical therapy, and when necessary surgical intervention, including minimally invasive, laser and robot-guided procedures. For more information about Virginia Spine Institute visit SpineMD.com.

