First Mining Finance Releases Additional Set of Assay Results from its Goldlund Infill Drilling Program

11 of 11 drill holes intersect significant gold mineralization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - First Mining Finance Corp. (TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) ("First Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fifth set of assay results, comprising 11 drill holes (Tables 1 and 2) from its Phase 1, 24,000 metre diamond drill infill program on its 100% owned Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund"), located near the town of Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Highlights:

Hole GL-17-002 intersected 14.0 metres of 1.48 grams per tonne gold Including 2.0 metres of 8.00 grams per tonne gold

Hole GL-17-042 intersected 22.0 metres of 1.20 grams per tonne gold Including 2.0 metres of 9.66 grams per tonne gold

Hole GL-17-002 intersected 28.0 metres of 0.85 grams per tonne gold Including 14.0 metres of 1.14 grams per tonne gold



Note: Assaying for the Goldlund 2017 drill program is being done by SGS at their laboratories in Red Lake, ONT, and Burnaby, BC. Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut.

The goal of the 2017 drilling campaign at Goldlund is to upgrade Inferred resources into the Measured and Indicated categories, with the majority of the drilling focused on Zone 7 and Zone 1 (Figures 1 and 2), and to gain further knowledge of the geology and gold mineralization in preparation for a Phase 2 drilling program. The Phase 1 drilling program, comprising 100 holes (24,300 metres), was completed at the end of May and the remaining assay results from the Phase 1 program will continue to be released in batches as they are received.

Since the commencement in January of the Phase 1 drilling program, the Company has issued four press releases (on April 25, May 2, May 24, and June 20, 2017) comprising a total of 49 drill hole results. With today's latest press release, the Company has now released the results for 60 drill holes from the Phase 1 program, of which 57 drill holes contain significant intervals of gold mineralization, a 95% success rate.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Chris Osterman, CEO of First Mining stated, "We are very pleased with the success of the Phase 1 drilling program, and as a result, we are now re-mobilizing a drill to re-commence drilling at the Goldlund Project to test the deeper portions of Zone 1. This series of deeper drill holes is expected to test the granodiorite dike hosting gold mineralization 50 to 200 metres below the historic mine workings in Zone 1. We anticipate that this drill program could evolve into a Phase 2 drill program once all assays are received by the Company of the first 100 holes."

In addition, Keith Neumeyer, the Chairman of First Mining, stated, "So far during the 2017 drilling campaign at Goldlund we have intersected gold mineralization in 57 out of the 60 holes drilled which is an impressive accomplishment. Given this excellent success rate, we have decided to send the rigs back to work to continue to drill at Goldlund as we develop a more concise Phase 2 program."

Table 1. Drill Hole Assay Results from Goldlu

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t GL-17-002 17.0 31.0 14.0 1.48 inc 17.0 19.0 2.0 8.00 GL-17-002 and 69.0 91.0 22.0 0.64 and 129.0 135.0 6.0 1.40 inc 129.0 131.0 2.0 3.83 GL-17-003 50.0 76.0 26.0 0.29 and 94.0 96.0 2.0 1.24 and 106.0 108.0 2.0 11.12 GL-17-003 and 140.0 168.0 28.0 0.85 inc 140.0 154.0 14.0 1.14 and 208.5 209.5 1.0 2.86 and 245.0 247.0 2.0 1.26 and 269.0 273.0 4.0 1.50 inc 269.0 271.0 2.0 2.57 GL-17-007 93.0 97.0 4.0 1.42 and 145.0 155.0 10.0 0.86 inc 149.0 151.0 2.0 2.34 and 183.0 235.0 52.0 0.63 GL-17-007 inc 207.0 213.0 6.0 1.81 and inc 207.0 209.0 2.0 2.74 and inc 211.0 213.0 2.0 2.61 and inc 233.0 235.0 2.0 4.70 and 269.0 271.0 2.0 1.83 GL-17-008 203.0 205.0 2.0 1.05 and 225.0 233.0 8.0 1.40 inc 225.0 227.0 2.0 2.25 GL-17-008 and inc 231.0 233.0 2.0 3.33 and 249.0 265.0 16.0 0.40 inc 255.0 257.0 2.0 1.28 and 282.0 290.0 8.0 0.63 inc 285.0 286.0 1.0 3.69 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t GL-17-010 12.0 58.0 46.0 0.37 inc 12.0 14.0 2.0 1.45 and inc 22.0 24.0 2.0 1.41 and inc 28.0 30.0 2.0 1.66 GL-17-010 and inc 52.0 54.0 2.0 1.07 and 182.0 184.0 2.0 1.20 and 252.0 256.0 4.0 1.53 inc 254.0 256.0 2.0 2.62 and 280.0 286.0 6.0 1.07 inc 284.0 286.0 2.0 2.45 GL-17-011 GL-17-011 44.0 54.0 10.0 0.74 inc 46.0 48.0 2.0 2.46 GL-17-012 186.0 208.0 22.0 0.71 GL-17-012 inc 200.0 208.0 8.0 1.71 and inc 204.0 206.0 2.0 5.02 and 246.0 248.0 2.0 1.52 GL-17-013 74.0 82.0 8.0 1.49 inc 74.0 76.0 2.0 4.04 GL-17-013 and 166.0 168.0 2.0 2.69 and 266.0 275.0 9.0 0.95 inc 274.0 275.0 1.0 2.92 GL-17-023 GL-17-023 48.0 52.0 4.0 1.23 inc 48.0 50.0 2.0 2.05 GL-17-042 210.0 236.0 26.0 0.30 inc 210.0 212.0 2.0 1.62 and 278.0 351.0 73.0 0.51 inc 278.0 279.0 1.0 16.38 and inc 331.0 333.0 2.0 2.11 GL-17-042 and inc 337.0 339.0 2.0 1.22 and 367.0 387.0 20.0 0.53 inc 367.0 369.0 2.0 1.37 and inc 383.0 385.0 2.0 1.85 and 409.0 431.0 22.0 1.20 inc 409.0 411.0 2.0 9.66 and inc 423.0 425.0 2.0 2.28 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t GL-17-049 70.0 96.0 26.0 0.65 inc 70.0 72.0 2.0 1.45 and inc 78.0 80.0 2.0 4.96 and inc 94.0 96.0 2.0 1.13 and 124.0 136.0 12.0 0.52 GL-17-049 inc 124.0 126.0 2.0 1.10 and inc 128.0 130.0 2.0 1.04 and 170.0 172.0 2.0 1.43 and 230.0 248.0 18.0 0.62 inc 230.0 232.0 2.0 1.21 and inc 242.0 244.0 2.0 1.49 and inc 246.0 248.0 2.0 1.38 and 296.0 298.0 2.0 2.19

Assaying for the 2017 Goldlund drill program is being done by SGS at their laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario, and Burnaby, BC. Prepared samples are analyzed for gold by either Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) assay techniques or by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Multi-element analysis on the mineralized zones is also being undertaken by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish.

To view Figure 1. Plan Map, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1-PlanMap.jpg

To view Figure 2. Cross-Section through the Goldlund Project, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/GodlundProperty.jpg

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

NR Hole ID Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) UTM East UTM North Section NR5 GL-17-002 0 -90 158 545701 5527232 545700E NR5 GL-17-003 180 -80 302 545701 5527231 545700E NR5 GL-17-007 0 -90 293 545701 5527176 545700E NR5 GL-17-008 0 -90 300 545701 5527156 545700E NR5 GL-17-010 180 -80 305 545752 5527244 545750E NR5 GL-17-011 0 -90 152 545752 5527235 545750E NR5 GL-17-012 180 -80 299 545750 5527224 545750E NR5 GL-17-013 0 -90 275 545748 5527213 545750E NR5 GL-17-023 180 -80 131 545801 5527255 545800E NR5 GL-17-042 0 -90 447 545851 5527209 545850E NR5 GL-17-049 0 -90 326 545552 5527134 545550E

Gold observed during the current drilling program at Goldlund occurs both as fine disseminations in quartz vein stockworks and as more discrete larger grains up to 2 mm spatially associated with pyrite in the quartz veins. Calaverite, a gold telluride mineral, has been noted occasionally in higher grade intervals on fracture surfaces in the quartz veins. Higher grade gold distribution in the granodiorite dike is often, but not always, associated with zones of more intense quartz stockworking and potassic alteration. Figure 2 above displays a cross-section of the geology and gold mineralization with drill holes GL-17-02 to GL-17-08.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2017 drilling program at Goldlund consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of certified reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. These are inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2017 program consist of 5 different gold grades ranging from 1 to 9 g/t, and are sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, are also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted for screened metallic fire assay analysis and to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P.Geo., CEO of First Mining, is the "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT THE GOLDLUND PROJECT

The Goldlund deposit is situated within a land package of approximately 280 square kilometres (28,000 hectares) referred to as the Goldlund Gold Project. The Property has a strike-length of over 50 kilometres in the Wabigoon Subprovince. Goldlund is an Archean lode-gold project located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 60 kilometres from the township of Dryden. The claims that make up the land package cover the historic Goldlund and Windward mines.

On January 9, 2017, the Company announced an initial mineral resource estimate for Goldlund. At a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade, the Goldlund deposit contains pit constrained Indicated Resources of 9.3 million tonnes at 1.87 grams per tonne or 560,000 ounces of gold. At a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade, the Goldlund deposit contains pit constrained Inferred Resources of 40.9 million tonnes at 1.33 grams per tonne or 1,750,000 ounces of gold. The technical report for this resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website at www.firstminingfinance.com.

ABOUT FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP.

First Mining is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire high quality mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 25 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus on gold. Ultimately, the goal is to continue to increase its portfolio of mineral assets through acquisitions that are expected to be comprised of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and nickel.

