First Mining Finance Releases Second Set of Assay Results from its Goldlund Infill Drilling Program

10 of 11 drill holes intersect significant gold mineralization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - First Mining Finance Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company")(TSX VENTURE:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce the second set of assay results from its 106 hole, 28,500 metre diamond drill infill program on its 100% owned Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund"), located near the town of Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Highlights:

Hole GL-17-084 intersected 34.0 metres of 4.30 grams per tonne gold Including 2.0 metres of 48.72 grams per tonne gold

Hole GL-17-105 intersected 10 metres of 1.90 grams per tonne gold Including 2.0 metres of 9.14 grams per tonne gold

Hole GL-17-071 intersected 45.2 metres of 0.97 grams per tonne gold Including 30 metres of 1.26 grams per tonne gold



Note: Assaying for the Goldlund 2017 drill program is being done by SGS at their laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario, and Burnaby, BC. Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut.

The goal of the 2017 drilling campaign at Goldlund is to upgrade Inferred resources into the Measured and Indicated categories with the majority of the drilling focused on Zone 7 and Zone 1 (See Figure 1). The drilling program comprises a total of 28,500 metres within 106 drill holes using HQ sized (63.5 mm) core. So far 76% of the planned drill holes have been completed and the Company is awaiting additional drilling assay results. On April 25, 2017, the Company announced the results from the first 12 drill holes from the Goldlund Project. Table 1 below shows the results of drilling from an additional 11 holes and Table 2 provides additional drill hole information.

Commenting on the results, Patrick Donnelly, President of First Mining stated, "I'm very pleased with the second set of drilling results in that 10 of the 11 holes intersected significant gold mineralization. With this second set of drilling results, we have now received assay results on 23 drill holes of which 22 intersected gold mineralization. Based on these results, we are becoming very optimistic that the Goldlund Project could become one of our flagship gold assets."

In addition, Keith Neumeyer, the Chairman of First Mining, stated, "The Company is now focusing on generating internal organic value for our shareholders with a 2017 exploration program with almost 50,000 metres of drilling planned across our main projects. During the coming weeks and months, we expect to continue to generate a steady flow of news regarding our portfolio of high quality assets."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Assay Results from Goldlund

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t GL-17-055 GL-17-055 22.0 24.0 2.0 1.27 GL-17-056 GL-17-056 10.0 42.0 32.0 0.77 inc 22.0 26.0 4.0 1.70 GL-17-071 GL-17-071 10.9 56.0 45.2 0.97 inc 22.0 52.0 30.0 1.26 and inc 48.0 52.0 4.0 3.71 GL-17-082 GL-17-082 no significant mineralisation GL-17-083 GL-17-083 32.0 62.0 30.0 0.19 GL-17-084 GL-17-084 54.0 88.0 34.0 4.30 inc 54.0 56.0 2.0 48.72 and inc 78.0 80.0 2.0 8.44 GL-17-085 GL-17-085 52.0 56.0 4.0 0.84 and 84.0 88.0 4.0 1.02 GL-17-093 GL-17-093 40.0 44.0 4.0 0.81 GL-17-094 GL-17-094 23.0 25.0 2.0 3.36 GL-17-095 GL-17-095 105.0 107.0 2.0 1.85 GL-17-105 GL-17-105 34.0 44.0 10.0 1.90 inc 34.0 36.0 2.0 9.14 and 84.0 128.0 44.0 0.32 inc 86.0 88.0 2.0 2.86

Assaying for the Goldlund 2017 drill program is being done by SGS at their laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario, and Burnaby, BC. Prepared samples are analyzed for gold by either Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) assay techniques or by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Multi-element analysis on the mineralized zones is also being undertaken by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish.

To view Figure 1. Plan Map, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1093366_figure1.pdf

To view Figure 2. Cross-Section through the Goldlund Project, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1093366_Figure2.pdf

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) UTM East UTM North Section GL-17-055 0 -90 131 545499 5527201 545500E GL-17-056 180 -80 59 545501 5527190 545500E GL-17-071 0 -90 86 545449 5527181 545450E GL-17-082 0 -90 113 545399 5527168 545400E GL-17-083 0 -90 107 545402 5527149 545400E GL-17-084 0 -90 164 545399 5527124 545400E GL-17-085 0 -90 172 545400 5527097 545400E GL-17-093 0 -90 233 545350 5527085 545350E GL-17-094 0 -90 287 545350 5527059 545350E GL-17-095 0 -90 260 545351 5527033 545350E GL-17-105 0 -90 200 545401 5527072 545400E

Gold observed during the current drilling program occurs both as fine disseminations in quartz vein stockworks and as more discrete larger grains up to 2 mm spatially associated with pyrite in the quartz veins. Calaverite, a gold telluride mineral, has been noted occasionally in higher grade intervals on fracture surfaces in the quartz veins. Higher grade gold distribution in the granodiorite dike is often, but not always, associated with zones of more intense quartz stockworking and potassic alteration. Figure 2 displays a cross-section of the geology and gold mineralization with drill holes GL-17-82 to GL-17-85 and GL-17-105.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2017 drilling program consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of certified reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. These are inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2017 program consist of 5 different gold grades ranging from 1 to 9 g/t, and are sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, are also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted for screened metallic fire assay analysis and to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P.Geo., CEO of First Mining, is the "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT THE GOLDLUND PROJECT

The Goldlund deposit is situated within a land package of approximately 280 square kilometres (28,000 hectares) referred to as the Goldlund Gold Project. The Property has a strike-length of over 50 kilometres in the Wabigoon Subprovince. Goldlund is an Archean lode-gold project located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 60 kilometres from the township of Dryden. The claims that make up the land package cover the historic Goldlund and Windward mines.

On January 9, 2017, the Company announced an initial mineral resource estimate for Goldlund. At a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade, the Goldlund deposit contains pit constrained Indicated Resources of 9.3 million tonnes at 1.87 grams per tonne or 560,000 ounces of gold. At a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade, the Goldlund deposit contains pit constrained Inferred Resources of 40.9 million tonnes at 1.33 grams per tonne or 1,750,000 ounces of gold. The technical report for this resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website at www.firstminingfinance.com.

ABOUT FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP.

First Mining is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire high quality mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 25 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus on gold. Ultimately, the goal is to continue to increase its portfolio of mineral assets through acquisitions that are expected to be comprised of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and nickel.

For further information, please visit our website at www.firstminingfinance.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING FINANCE CORP.

Keith Neumeyer, Chairman

