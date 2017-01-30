First National Bank of Northern California Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings of $0.61 Per Diluted Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - FNB Bancorp ( OTCQB : FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the "Bank"), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $3,042,000 or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $2,444,000 or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016, adjusted for 5% stock dividend paid in December, 2016.

The fourth quarter of 2016 operating results, when compared to the same period a year ago, provide the first year over year comparison where the earnings subsequent to the America California Bank ("ACB") acquisition are fully reflected. During the fourth quarter of 2016, our net interest income was $10.8 million, an increase of $375,000 from the third quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in the average volume of our interest earning assets.

"During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company was able to grow our total assets by $42 million. This growth included an increase in gross loans of $41 million. The Company also experienced an $11 million increase in our demand deposit balances. Overall, the deposit portfolio increased by $16 million, due primarily to declines in interest rate sensitive money market balances. The bank was able to continue to grow our interest earning assets by obtaining $34 million in additional Federal Home Loan Bank advances from existing credit facilities during the quarter. The current low rate environment has put pressure on our net interest margin, but we have added loans and investments in order to expand our interest earning assets. Our net interest margin improved during the fourth quarter of 2016 by 1 basis point, due primarily to higher loan levels within our interest earning assets. We remain "well capitalized" by regulatory standards and our earnings are growing. We are proud of our accomplishments, which are the result of our emphasis on meeting our customers' needs and providing them with products delivered with a high level of customer service", stated CEO Tom McGraw.

"Our total non-accrual loans balance decreased by $0.3 million during the fourth quarter. We continue to utilize a conservative underwriting approach in our loan origination process which should serve us well in the future. There was no fourth quarter provision for loan losses and our allowance for loan loss was considered by management to be sufficient, as of December 31, 2016", continued Tom McGraw.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,758 $ 12,314 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 205 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 360,105 329,207 Other equity securities 7,206 6,748 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 782,485 722,747 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,837 10,202 Bank owned life insurance 16,247 15,845 Accrued interest receivable 4,942 4,511 Other real estate owned 1,427 1,026 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 856 997 Other assets 15,746 15,967 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,219,394 $ 1,124,349 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 296,273 $ 263,822 Demand, interest bearing 121,086 102,304 Savings and money market 487,763 491,633 Time 114,384 125,430 Total Deposits 1,019,506 983,189 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 71,000 17,000 Note payable 4,350 4,950 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,224 15,048 Total Liabilities 1,109,080 1,020,187 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 76,433 74,805 Retained Earnings 35,427 27,816 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax (1,546 ) 1,541 Total Stockholders' Equity 110,314 104,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,219,394 $ 1,124,349

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,578 $ 9,361 $ 38,313 $ 33,235 Interest on dividends and securities 1,925 1,657 7,156 6,008 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 7 3 44 39 Total interest income 11,510 11,021 45,513 39,282 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 631 732 2,780 2,359 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48 7 67 9 Interest on note payable 55 56 222 229 Total interest expense 734 795 3,069 2,597 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,776 10,226 42,444 36,685 Provision for loan losses - (530 ) 150 (305 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,776 10,756 42,294 36,990 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 599 645 2,461 2,501 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 57 89 438 339 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 102 103 402 364 Other income 565 290 1,294 1,292 Total Noninterest Income 1,323 1,127 4,595 4,496 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,839 6,010 19,474 18,523 Occupancy expense 635 611 2,528 2,517 Equipment expense 448 393 1,765 1,926 Professional fees 384 396 1,363 1,471 FDIC assessment 150 150 600 600 Telephone, postage, supplies 298 292 1,199 1,074 Advertising expense 120 119 524 500 Data processing expense 178 136 657 1,076 Low income housing expense 71 71 284 283 Surety insurance 85 83 347 381 Director fees 72 72 288 288 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net 5 10 (5 ) 4 Other expenses 458 371 1,668 1,282 Total Noninterest Expense 7,743 8,714 30,692 29,925 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,356 3,169 16,197 11,561 Provision for income taxes 1,314 1,081 5,696 3,364 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,042 $ 2,088 $ 10,501 $ 8,197 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 2.12 $ 1.68 Cash dividends declared $ 739 $ 648 $ 2,847 $ 2,409 Average shares outstanding 4,850 4,763 4,822 4,742 Average diluted shares outstanding 4,974 4,904 4,945 4,876 Shares outstanding as of the end of period 4,853 4,769 4,853 4,769

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 1,191,942 $ 1,126,582 $ 1,163,454 $ 1,010,435 Total Loans 763,654 715,026 746,829 629,814 Total Earning Assets 1,127,339 1,038,581 1,091,703 923,700 Total Deposits 1,018,071 999,024 1,017,398 890,369 Total Stockholder's Equity 111,807 103,780 109,854 100,621 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.02 % 0.74 % 0.90 % 0.81 % Annualized return on average equity 10.88 % 8.05 % 9.56 % 8.15 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.89 % 4.00 % 3.97 % 4.06 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 75.01 % 71.57 % 73.41 % 70.74 % Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.38 % 9.21 % 9.44 % 9.96 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 24.29 % 31.03 % 27.11 % 29.39 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Extracted from (Dollars In Thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Non-accrual loans $ 6,647 $ 6,903 $ 8,182 $ 6,882 $ 7,915 Other real estate owned 1,427 1,346 1,247 1,055 1,026 Total non-performing assets 8,074 8,249 9,429 7,937 8,941 Loan loss reserve $ 10,167 $ 10,092 $ 10,038 $ 9,943 $ 9,970 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 0.84% 0.92 % 1.11 % 0.92 % 1.08 % Loan loss reserves/Gross loans 1.28% 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.33 % 1.36 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Extracted from (Dollars in thousands) audited annual (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,758 $ 17,342 $ 20,564 $ 37,737 $ 12,314 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 205 204 205 205 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 360,105 358,877 342,420 329,396 329,207 Other equity securities 7,206 7,206 7,206 6,756 6,748 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 782,485 741,407 725,471 733,991 722,747 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,837 9,918 10,114 10,320 10,202 Bank owned life insurance 17,247 16,145 16,050 15,946 15,845 Accrued interest receivable 4,942 4,544 4,547 4,603 4,511 Other real estate owned 1,427 1,346 1,247 1,055 1,026 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 856 670 783 945 997 Other assets 14,746 15,309 15,393 15,444 15,967 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 $ 1,160,978 $ 1,124,349 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 296,273 $ 285,767 $ 267,593 $ 265,947 $ 263,822 Demand, interest bearing 121,086 110,147 112,591 113,337 102,304 Savings and money market 487,763 491,047 508,605 526,557 491,633 Time 114,384 116,496 118,700 124,410 125,430 Total Deposits 1,019,506 1,003,457 1,007,489 1,030,251 983,189 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 71,000 37,000 7,000 - 17,000 Note payable 4,350 4,500 4,650 4,800 4,950 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,224 18,847 17,026 17,230 15,048 Total Liabilities 1,109,080 1,063,804 1,036,165 1,052,281 1,020,187 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value: 76,433 76,065 75,944 75,240 74,805 Retained Earnings 35,427 33,123 31,424 29,666 27,816 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax (1,546 ) 4,556 5,047 3,791 1,541 Total Stockholders' Equity 110,314 113,744 112,415 108,697 104,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,219,394 $ 1,177,548 $ 1,148,580 $ 1,160,978 $ 1,124,349

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,578 $ 9,301 $ 9,563 $ 9,871 $ 9,361 Interest on dividends and securities 1,925 1,815 1,731 1,685 1,657 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 7 6 22 9 3 Total interest income 11,510 11,122 11,316 11,565 11,021 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 631 657 709 783 734 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48 10 1 8 7 Interest on note payable 55 54 56 57 56 Total interest expense 734 721 766 848 797 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,776 10,401 10,550 10,717 10,224 Provision (recovery) for loan losses - - 75 75 (530 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,776 10,401 10,475 10,642 10,754 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 599 623 618 621 647 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 57 140 57 184 89 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 102 94 105 100 103 Other income 565 245 256 229 290 Total Noninterest Income 1,323 1,102 1,036 1,134 1,129 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,839 4,821 4,876 4,938 6,010 Occupancy expense 635 645 617 631 611 Equipment expense 448 445 438 434 393 Professional fees 384 298 294 387 396 FDIC assessment 150 150 150 150 150 Telephone, postage, supplies 298 300 306 295 292 Advertising expense 120 104 183 117 119 Data processing expense 178 147 140 192 136 Low income housing expense 71 71 71 71 71 Surety insurance 85 88 87 87 83 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned expense (recovery), net 5 - - (10 ) 10 Other expenses 458 372 415 423 371 Total Noninterest Expense 7,743 7,513 7,649 7,787 8,714 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,356 3,990 3,862 3,989 3,169 Provision for income taxes 1,314 1,546 1,414 1,422 1,081 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,042 $ 2,444 $ 2,448 $ 2,567 $ 2,088

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, amounts and percentages) 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.43 Cash dividends declared $ 739 $ 738 $ 686 $ 683 $ 680 Average shares outstanding 4,850 4,843 4,811 4,777 4,711 Average diluted shares outstanding 4,974 4,953 4,930 4,921 4,854 Shares outstanding as of end of period 4,853 4,847 4,837 4,794 4,769 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.02 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.90 % 0.91 % Annualized return on average equity 10.88 % 8.69 % 8.98 % 9.67 % 8.51 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.89 % 3.88 % 3.96 % 4.14 % 4.17 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 75.01 % 72.96 % 72.22 % 73.43 % 71.11 % Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.38 % 9.70 % 9.43 % 9.26 % 10.68 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 24.29 % 30.20 % 28.02 % 26.61 % 32.57 % (Extracted from LOANS audited annual (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) financial statements) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 43,683 $ 38,162 $ 29,251 $ 42,465 $ 44,816 Commercial 421,222 404,841 398,290 411,999 399,993 Multi family 105,963 83,946 82,637 59,993 63,597 Residential 170,523 173,476 174,084 173,437 171,964 Commercial & industrial loans 48,874 50,967 51,366 55,694 52,033 Consumer loans 3,533 1,630 1,311 1,675 1,574 Gross Loans 793,798 753,022 736,939 745,263 733,977 Net deferred loan fees (1,146 ) (1,523 ) (1,430 ) (1,329 ) (1,260 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,167 ) (10,092 ) (10,038 ) (9,943 ) (9,970 ) NET LOANS $ 782,485 $ 741,407 $ 725,471 $ 733,991 $ 722,747

Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.