First Nations Awards $310,000 in FDPIR-Related Nutrition Education Grants to 21 Tribes and Native Organizations in 12 States

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) today announced the selection of 21 tribes and Native American organizations to receive grants to start or expand nutrition education programming in their communities as part of the USDA's Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

With the generous support of the Walmart Foundation, First Nations awarded a total $310,000 to 21 grantees across 12 states. The award amounts vary by grantee. Under this project, the FDPIR programs will expand access to nutrition education programs in Native communities and measure the effectiveness of education interventions. These grants allow tribes to design or expand culturally- and community-based nutrition education projects that encourage individuals and families to improve their nutrition, healthy habits, plus generally broaden access to nutrition education programs.

Because of a variety of issues including inadequate funding, many FDPIR programs do not have the opportunity to provide nutrition education to their constituents. These grants are intended to expand these opportunities through activities such as nutrition workshops, cooking classes/food demonstrations, healthy recipe development, development and dissemination of educational materials, and more.

The recipients are:

Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, $20,000 Cheyenne & Arapahoe Tribes of Oklahoma, Concho, Oklahoma, $20,000 Fort Belknap Indian Community, Harlem, Montana, $10,000 Gila River Indian Community, Sacaton, Arizona, $10,000 Lummi Nation Service Organization, Bellingham, Washington, $10,000 Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, Ponca City, Oklahoma, $10,000 Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, Red Lake, Minnesota, $10,000 Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Wewoka, Oklahoma, $20,000 Seneca Nation of Indians, Irving, New York, $20,000 South Fork Te-Moak Shoshone Indian Reservation, Spring Creek, Nevada, $10,000 Spirit Lake Tribe, Fort Totten, North Dakota, $20,000 Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, La Conner, Washington, $10,000 Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin, Oneida, Wisconsin, $20,000 White Mountain Apache Tribe, Whiteriver, Arizona, $10,000 Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Keshena, Wisconsin, $26,000 Choctaw Fresh Produce, Philadelphia, Mississippi, $15,000 Painted Desert Demonstration Project DBA the STAR School, Flagstaff, Arizona, $15,000 REDCO (Rosebud Economic Development Corporation), Mission, South Dakota, $15,000 Bishop Paiute Tribe, Bishop, California, $15,000 Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, Porcupine, South Dakota, $15,000 Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Auburn, Washington, $9,000

