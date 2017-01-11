First Nations Development Institute Reaches Top "Platinum Level" on GuideStar

New Metrics Allow Donors to Focus More on Progress and Results

LONGMONT CO--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) has earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world's largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight the progress First Nations is making toward fulfilling its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation like basic overhead ratios.

"We are honored to achieve the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, and proud to share key metrics that highlight the progress and results we're making possible," said Michael E. Roberts, First Nations President and CEO. "We believe it reflects our dedicated accountability to all of our constituencies -- our generous donors and the Native American communities that we serve -- and it demonstrates our commitment to pursuing our important work in a clear, honest and fiscally responsible manner, using good stewardship of charitable contributions while maintaining the public trust."

To reach the Platinum level, First Nations added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar, including more in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress. By taking the time and making the effort to provide this information, First Nations has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate First Nations. To learn more about GuideStar Platinum, see https://learn.guidestar.org/platinum.

First Nations also holds the highest ratings with other charity-monitoring agencies. For the fifth year in a row, First Nations has achieved the top 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator, an accomplishment that only 6% of the nonprofits rated by Charity Navigator ever achieve over five consecutive years. First Nations is also an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance.

About First Nations Development Institute

For 36 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own - be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources - and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.

