First Nations Development Institute Receives Grant from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to Support the NativeGiving.org Platform for Grassroots Native Organizations

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) has received a generous $50,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians near Highland, California, to enhance First Nations' broad "Nurturing Native Givers and Giving Initiative" and, in particular, the NativeGiving.org pilot project that is part of that initiative.

NativeGiving.org is an online fundraising platform for small, grassroots Native American 501(c)(3) organizations. It was created by First Nations with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and is dedicated to strengthening and improving the lives of Native children and families while raising awareness of the needs of the communities they serve. Consistent with Native American values of sharing and reciprocity, the goal of this unique initiative is to increase giving to philanthropic efforts in Native communities. NativeGiving.org aims to direct more investments to worthy nonprofits, and it features eight organizations that have developed successful and innovative projects that promote education and healthy lifestyles for kids, and secure families.

The San Manuel Band grant will be used to provide capacity-building training and technical assistance to the NativeGiving.org participants, including:

College of Menominee Nation (Keshena, Wisconsin)

(Keshena, Wisconsin) Leadership Institute at the Santa Fe Indian School (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

(Santa Fe, New Mexico) Oklahoma Native Assets Coalition (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

(Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Oyate Teca Project (Kyle, South Dakota)

(Kyle, South Dakota) STAR School (Flagstaff, Arizona)

(Flagstaff, Arizona) Sust'ainable Molokai (Kaunakakai, Hawaii)

(Kaunakakai, Hawaii) Tewa Women United (Española, New Mexico)

(Española, New Mexico) Zuni Youth Enrichment Project (Zuni, New Mexico)

After two years of participating in the NativeGiving.org project, these organizations have built increased awareness and have grown their fundraising capacity, but still need assistance to further develop sustainable and comprehensive fundraising capabilities. The San Manuel Band grant will build on current efforts and provide the participating organizations with specific webinars and one-on-one training or coaching on numerous topics dealing with fundraising, planning, donor retention, and giving policies and practices.

"We're honored to partner with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to further expand and sustain the Native nonprofits involved with our NativeGiving.org initiative," said Michael E. Roberts, First Nations President & CEO. "Together, the San Manuel Band, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and First Nations are actively supporting the development and betterment of Native children, their families and tribal communities, all of which strengthens Indian Country overall."

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif. The Serrano Indians are the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. Since time immemorial, the San Manuel tribal community has endured change and hardship. Amidst these challenges the tribe continued to maintain its unique form of governance. Like other governments it seeks to provide a better quality of life for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services and promoting social, economic and cultural development. Today San Manuel tribal government oversees many governmental units including the departments of fire, public safety, education and environment. San Manuel operates San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino.

About First Nations Development Institute

For 36 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own - be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources - and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.