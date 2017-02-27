First Nations Report Highlights Economic Impact of Tribal Colleges in Northwest Area Foundation's Eight-State Region

LONGMONT, CO--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - A new report from First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) finds that tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) contribute significantly to both short- and long-term economic development in reservation-based Native communities. The study covered TCUs in the Northwest Area Foundation's eight-state region.

The report -- The Economic Impact of Tribal Colleges in the Northwest Area Foundation Region -- is the first in a new series of short publications called Research Notes that will keep the field updated with timely research about Indian Country. This inaugural report in the series was authored by Benjamin Marks, First Nations Senior Research Officer.

The report illustrates that the 19 TCUs in the eight-state region of the Northwest Area Foundation serve as immediate economic drivers in reservation-based communities. These 19 TCUs accounted for an average of more than $217 million in revenue between 2010 and 2011, and more than $285 million in net assets. Furthermore, the 19 TCUs employ more than 4,200 individuals.

TCUs also contribute to long-term, sustainable economic development by providing a more skilled workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship and small business development through a range of programs and services, and even offering asset-building programs to all community members through financial education classes and financial coaching.

The new Research Note series serves to deliver short, periodic research updates when First Nations has important findings to present that may not require a full-length publication or requires further analysis for a larger publication. The reports will generally be less than 10 pages and feature an analysis of new or existing data. Findings presented in the Research Notes may lead to more extensive studies in the future.

"We're excited to offer these to anyone interested in new research about exciting developments in Native communities and issues that concern Indian Country," said First Nations President & CEO Michael E. Roberts. "First Nations has been a leader in producing publications about Native economic development and other efforts, and we wanted to provide even more timely updates whenever we discover significant information that is not suited for a longer report."

Future Research Notes will include topics dealing with asset-building, Native food systems, giving to Native communities, issues with American Indian/Alaska Native Census data, and more. The Research Notes will be available from the Knowledge Center on the First Nations website at www.firstnations.org/knowledge-center, where they will be individually categorized under the appropriate First Nations program area. (Note: In the Knowledge Center, if you don't have one already, you will need to create a free online account in order to download the report. Your account will also give you access to numerous other free resources in the Knowledge Center.)

About First Nations Development Institute

For 36 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own -- be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources -- and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.

