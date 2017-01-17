First Point Minerals Announces $320,000 Financing and Initiates Optimization Program on Decar Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - First Point Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FPX) ("First Point" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $320,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 3,200,000 common shares (the "Shares") at $0.10 per Share in the capital stock of the Company. Insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Offering and a finder's fee may be payable on a portion of the Offering.

All the securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by First Point for the advancement of the Company's flagship Decar nickel project, and for general working capital purposes.

"On closing this financing, we will be well-positioned to continue advancing our 100%-owned Decar nickel project, located in central British Columbia," said Martin Turenne, President and CEO. "Specifically, we will undertake optimization programs on various project parameters, including an assessment of potential commercial payability for Decar nickel-iron concentrates and comminution testing on Decar ores. The results of these programs will be incorporated into an amended preliminary economic assessment, which the Company will continue to develop throughout 2017."

About First Point

First Point Minerals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel-Iron Alloy Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of First Point Minerals Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President and CEO

