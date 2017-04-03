First Point Minerals Announces Proposed Name Change to FPX Nickel and the Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - First Point Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FPX) ("First Point" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has recommended changing the Company's name to FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX Nickel"). The Company will seek shareholder approval for the proposed name change at its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on May 25, 2017.

Martin Turenne, President and CEO, commented, "The name FPX Nickel reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to the development of Canada's next major nickel district at our flagship Decar project, located in central British Columbia. The proposed name maintains continuity with our stock ticker symbol, and emphasizes our positioning as the most attractive pure-play nickel development company in the Canadian market."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FPX. Subject to shareholder approval of the name change, the Company's web domain name will change to www.fpxnickel.com.

The Company also announces that a total of 2,550,000 options have been granted to directors, officers and consultants. The exercise price is $0.15 per share, and the options will expire on March 30, 2022. The grant of options is subject to receipt of shareholder approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 25, 2017.

About First Point

First Point Minerals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel-Iron Alloy Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.firstpointminerals.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600.

