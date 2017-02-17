First Projects Approved For Renovation and Retrofit of Federally-Administered Social Housing

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Organizations looking for financial support for renovations and retrofits of social housing now have funding to complete their work. More than 1,000 social housing units for seniors and low-income families and individuals will be repaired and upgraded through an investment of close to $12 million. The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) made the announcement today in Edmonton.

Key highlights:

Budget 2016 provided close to $574 million over two years, starting in 2016-2017, through the 2016-2018 Social Infrastructure Fund, to support repairs and energy and water retrofits and renovation of existing social housing units. The majority of this funding is flowing through the provinces and territories.

Of this funding, $77.6 million over two years is provided to social housing units directly administered by CMHC.

The federal contribution of close to $12 million was made under the Reno/Retro 2016 initiative for social housing, administered by CMHC. The funding will support general repairs as well as renovations required for the health and safety of residents, and to address accessibility, vacancies as well as water and energy consumption.

Projects receiving funding include cooperatives and non-profit housing administered by CMHC. Renovation and retrofit work will take place in 46 projects located in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

The announcement was made in Edmonton and included a tour of the Kalaka Housing Cooperative. Two homes received more than $21,000 to repair kitchens and bathrooms.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in repairs and retrofits of social housing projects to improve the quality of life for those who need it most - low-income households, seniors, among others - and create good jobs that help grow Canada's economy and Canada's middle class in a clean and sustainable way. These investments are a transitional measure to address immediate and pressing problems in the short term while we take the time to develop new approaches for the future."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Children, Families and Social Development and Minister Responsible for CMHC

