First Quantum Minerals Announces Its 2016 Production and Sales

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company")(TSX:FM) today announced its production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.
Total production and sales, for all periods in this document, are shown for continuing operations only and therefore exclude the Kevitsa mine which was sold on June 1, 2016.
Total copper production for the year 2016, including Sentinel, exceeded previously-announced market guidance and year 2015 by 5% and 31%, respectively.
Amounts shown for Q4 and Year 2016 are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. Final amounts will be published in the Company's financial results for Q4 and year 2016 scheduled for release on February 16, 2017.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY
|Production
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Copper (tonnes)1
|146,101
|115,885
|539,458
|411,025
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|6,205
|7,653
|23,624
|26,668
|Gold (ounces)
|54,234
|53,889
|214,012
|211,067
|Zinc (tonnes)
|11,084
|9,605
|28,862
|41,139
|1 Includes production from Sentinel of 47,785 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 15,190 tonnes) and 139,600 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 32,971 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's production in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).
|
|Sales
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Copper (tonnes)2
|136,265
|119,534
|535,613
|391,653
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|6,073
|8,584
|25,882
|26,934
|Gold (ounces)
|45,620
|57,958
|232,783
|213,927
|Zinc (tonnes)
|11,971
|11,036
|27,361
|41,618
|2 Includes sales from Sentinel of 39,494 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 6,422 tonnes) and 115,782 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 8,896 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's sales in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARIES BY OPERATION
|Kansanshi
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|65,949
|61,600
|253,272
|226,674
|
|Gold (ounces)
|40,331
|34,009
|148,220
|136,257
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|64,905
|77,845
|268,459
|230,193
|
|Gold (ounces)
|30,593
|38,664
|156,840
|131,972
|Las Cruces
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|17,156
|18,608
|73,643
|70,029
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|15,656
|16,884
|73,539
|70,566
|Guelb Moghrein
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|6,078
|11,845
|32,818
|45,001
|
|Gold (ounces)
|11,140
|17,145
|53,951
|64,007
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|5,840
|11,228
|36,330
|47,322
|
|Gold (ounces)
|11,958
|16,667
|63,335
|70,680
|Çayeli
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|5,741
|5,606
|25,330
|24,304
|
|Gold (ounces)
|772
|1,015
|3,418
|4,034
|
|Zinc (tonnes)
|1,610
|3,778
|8,062
|19,808
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|7,257
|4,262
|26,795
|22,401
|
|Gold (ounces)
|1,235
|989
|4,228
|4,379
|
|Zinc (tonnes)
|2,386
|4,848
|6,825
|19,479
|Pyhäsalmi
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|3,392
|3,035
|14,795
|12,046
|
|Gold (ounces)
|1,991
|1,719
|8,423
|6,768
|
|Zinc (tonnes)
|9,474
|5,827
|20,800
|21,331
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|3,114
|2,892
|14,708
|12,276
|
|Gold (ounces)
|1,834
|1,637
|8,380
|6,895
|
|Zinc (tonnes)
|9,584
|6,188
|20,536
|22,139
|Sentinel
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|47,785
|15,190
|139,600
|32,971
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|39,494
|6,422
|115,782
|8,896
|Ravensthorpe
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|6,205
|7,653
|23,624
|26,668
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|6,073
|8,583
|25,882
|26,933
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY
The year 2016 figures cover the period January 1, 2016 to the date of disposal, June 1, 2016. The year 2015 figures cover the entire calendar year.
|Kevitsa
|Q4
2016
|Q4
2015
|Year
2016
|Year
2015
|Production
|
|
|
|
|
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|-
|2,538
|3,657
|8,805
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|-
|4,307
|6,353
|17,204
|
|Gold (ounces)
|-
|3,631
|5,068
|12,847
|
|Platinum (ounces)
|-
|10,185
|12,991
|31,899
|
|Palladium (ounces)
|-
|8,062
|10,426
|25,196
|Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|Nickel (contained tonnes)
|-
|2,611
|2,954
|9,421
|
|Copper (tonnes)
|-
|5,020
|5,874
|17,081
|
|Gold (ounces)
|-
|3,413
|3,758
|11,539
|
|Platinum (ounces)
|-
|11,847
|11,495
|34,866
|
|Palladium (ounces)
|-
|9,231
|8,566
|26,451
