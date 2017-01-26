News Room
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

January 26, 2017 11:00 ET

First Quantum Minerals Announces Its 2016 Production and Sales

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company")(TSX:FM) today announced its production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Total production and sales, for all periods in this document, are shown for continuing operations only and therefore exclude the Kevitsa mine which was sold on June 1, 2016.

Total copper production for the year 2016, including Sentinel, exceeded previously-announced market guidance and year 2015 by 5% and 31%, respectively.

Amounts shown for Q4 and Year 2016 are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. Final amounts will be published in the Company's financial results for Q4 and year 2016 scheduled for release on February 16, 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

Production Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Copper (tonnes)1 146,101 115,885 539,458 411,025
Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668
Gold (ounces) 54,234 53,889 214,012 211,067
Zinc (tonnes) 11,084 9,605 28,862 41,139
1 Includes production from Sentinel of 47,785 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 15,190 tonnes) and 139,600 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 32,971 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's production in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).
Sales Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Copper (tonnes)2 136,265 119,534 535,613 391,653
Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,584 25,882 26,934
Gold (ounces) 45,620 57,958 232,783 213,927
Zinc (tonnes) 11,971 11,036 27,361 41,618
2 Includes sales from Sentinel of 39,494 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 6,422 tonnes) and 115,782 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 8,896 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's sales in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARIES BY OPERATION

Kansanshi Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 65,949 61,600 253,272 226,674
Gold (ounces) 40,331 34,009 148,220 136,257
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 64,905 77,845 268,459 230,193
Gold (ounces) 30,593 38,664 156,840 131,972
Las Cruces Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 17,156 18,608 73,643 70,029
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 15,656 16,884 73,539 70,566
Guelb Moghrein Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 6,078 11,845 32,818 45,001
Gold (ounces) 11,140 17,145 53,951 64,007
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 5,840 11,228 36,330 47,322
Gold (ounces) 11,958 16,667 63,335 70,680
Çayeli Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 5,741 5,606 25,330 24,304
Gold (ounces) 772 1,015 3,418 4,034
Zinc (tonnes) 1,610 3,778 8,062 19,808
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 7,257 4,262 26,795 22,401
Gold (ounces) 1,235 989 4,228 4,379
Zinc (tonnes) 2,386 4,848 6,825 19,479
Pyhäsalmi Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 3,392 3,035 14,795 12,046
Gold (ounces) 1,991 1,719 8,423 6,768
Zinc (tonnes) 9,474 5,827 20,800 21,331
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 3,114 2,892 14,708 12,276
Gold (ounces) 1,834 1,637 8,380 6,895
Zinc (tonnes) 9,584 6,188 20,536 22,139
Sentinel Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Copper (tonnes) 47,785 15,190 139,600 32,971
Sales
Copper (tonnes) 39,494 6,422 115,782 8,896
Ravensthorpe Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668
Sales
Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,583 25,882 26,933

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

The year 2016 figures cover the period January 1, 2016 to the date of disposal, June 1, 2016. The year 2015 figures cover the entire calendar year.

Kevitsa Q4
2016		 Q4
2015		 Year
2016		 Year
2015
Production
Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,538 3,657 8,805
Copper (tonnes) - 4,307 6,353 17,204
Gold (ounces) - 3,631 5,068 12,847
Platinum (ounces) - 10,185 12,991 31,899
Palladium (ounces) - 8,062 10,426 25,196
Sales
Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,611 2,954 9,421
Copper (tonnes) - 5,020 5,874 17,081
Gold (ounces) - 3,413 3,758 11,539
Platinum (ounces) - 11,847 11,495 34,866
Palladium (ounces) - 9,231 8,566 26,451

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President

