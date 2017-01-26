First Quantum Minerals Announces Its 2016 Production and Sales

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company")(TSX:FM) today announced its production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Total production and sales, for all periods in this document, are shown for continuing operations only and therefore exclude the Kevitsa mine which was sold on June 1, 2016.

Total copper production for the year 2016, including Sentinel, exceeded previously-announced market guidance and year 2015 by 5% and 31%, respectively.

Amounts shown for Q4 and Year 2016 are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. Final amounts will be published in the Company's financial results for Q4 and year 2016 scheduled for release on February 16, 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

Production Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Copper (tonnes)1 146,101 115,885 539,458 411,025 Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668 Gold (ounces) 54,234 53,889 214,012 211,067 Zinc (tonnes) 11,084 9,605 28,862 41,139 1 Includes production from Sentinel of 47,785 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 15,190 tonnes) and 139,600 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 32,971 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's production in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).

Sales Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Copper (tonnes)2 136,265 119,534 535,613 391,653 Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,584 25,882 26,934 Gold (ounces) 45,620 57,958 232,783 213,927 Zinc (tonnes) 11,971 11,036 27,361 41,618 2 Includes sales from Sentinel of 39,494 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 6,422 tonnes) and 115,782 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 8,896 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's sales in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARIES BY OPERATION

Kansanshi Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 65,949 61,600 253,272 226,674 Gold (ounces) 40,331 34,009 148,220 136,257 Sales Copper (tonnes) 64,905 77,845 268,459 230,193 Gold (ounces) 30,593 38,664 156,840 131,972

Las Cruces Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 17,156 18,608 73,643 70,029 Sales Copper (tonnes) 15,656 16,884 73,539 70,566

Guelb Moghrein Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 6,078 11,845 32,818 45,001 Gold (ounces) 11,140 17,145 53,951 64,007 Sales Copper (tonnes) 5,840 11,228 36,330 47,322 Gold (ounces) 11,958 16,667 63,335 70,680

Çayeli Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 5,741 5,606 25,330 24,304 Gold (ounces) 772 1,015 3,418 4,034 Zinc (tonnes) 1,610 3,778 8,062 19,808 Sales Copper (tonnes) 7,257 4,262 26,795 22,401 Gold (ounces) 1,235 989 4,228 4,379 Zinc (tonnes) 2,386 4,848 6,825 19,479

Pyhäsalmi Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 3,392 3,035 14,795 12,046 Gold (ounces) 1,991 1,719 8,423 6,768 Zinc (tonnes) 9,474 5,827 20,800 21,331 Sales Copper (tonnes) 3,114 2,892 14,708 12,276 Gold (ounces) 1,834 1,637 8,380 6,895 Zinc (tonnes) 9,584 6,188 20,536 22,139

Sentinel Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Copper (tonnes) 47,785 15,190 139,600 32,971 Sales Copper (tonnes) 39,494 6,422 115,782 8,896

Ravensthorpe Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668 Sales Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,583 25,882 26,933

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

The year 2016 figures cover the period January 1, 2016 to the date of disposal, June 1, 2016. The year 2015 figures cover the entire calendar year.

Kevitsa Q4

2016 Q4

2015 Year

2016 Year

2015 Production Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,538 3,657 8,805 Copper (tonnes) - 4,307 6,353 17,204 Gold (ounces) - 3,631 5,068 12,847 Platinum (ounces) - 10,185 12,991 31,899 Palladium (ounces) - 8,062 10,426 25,196 Sales Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,611 2,954 9,421 Copper (tonnes) - 5,020 5,874 17,081 Gold (ounces) - 3,413 3,758 11,539 Platinum (ounces) - 11,847 11,495 34,866 Palladium (ounces) - 9,231 8,566 26,451

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President