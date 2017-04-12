First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on April 27, 2017

April 12, 2017 11:15 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday April 27, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 28, 2017.
