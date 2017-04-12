News Room
April 12, 2017 11:15 ET

First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on April 27, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday April 27, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 28, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date: April 28, 2017
Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
Webcast: http://www.first-quantum.com/
Dial in: North America: (toll free) 1 877 291 4570
North America and international: 1 647 788 4919
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0 800 051 7107
Replay: Available from 11:00 am (EST) on April 28 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on May 5, 2017
North America: (toll free) 1 800 585 8367
North America and international: 1 416 621 4642
Passcode: 7616229

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

Contact Information

  • North American contact:
    Sharon Loung
    Director, Investor Relations
    (647) 346-3934
    (604) 688-3818 (FAX)
    Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577
    sharon.loung@fqml.com

    United Kingdom contact:
    Clive Newall
    President
    +44 140 327 3484
    +44 140 327 3494 (FAX)
    clive.newall@fqml.com

