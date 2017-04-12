First Quantum to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on April 27, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday April 27, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday April 28, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows: Date: April 28, 2017 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT) Webcast: http://www.first-quantum.com/ Dial in: North America: (toll free) 1 877 291 4570 North America and international: 1 647 788 4919 United Kingdom: (toll free) 0 800 051 7107 Replay: Available from 11:00 am (EST) on April 28 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on May 5, 2017 North America: (toll free) 1 800 585 8367 North America and international: 1 416 621 4642 Passcode: 7616229

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.