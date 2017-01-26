First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Year 2016 Financial and Operating Results on February 16, 2017

January 26, 2017 11:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) will publish its fourth quarter and year 2016 financial and operating results on Thursday February 16, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 17, 2017.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.
North American contact:Sharon LoungDirector, Investor Relations(647) 346-3934(604) 688-3818 (FAX)Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577sharon.loung@fqml.comUnited Kingdom contact:Clive NewallPresident+44 140 327 3484+44 140 327 3494 (FAX)clive.newall@fqml.comwww.first-quantum.com
