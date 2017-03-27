News Room
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
TSX : FM

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

March 27, 2017 09:00 ET

First Quantum's Annual Disclosure Documents Now Available Online

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today advised that its 2016 Annual Report and Annual Information Form and its 2017 Notice & Access Document, Combined Notice and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at http://www.first-quantum.com/Investors-Centre/2017-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Materials/default.aspx.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) in The Gallery of the TMX Broadcast Centre, The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Toronto, ON, M5X 1J2, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

Contact Information

  • North American contact:
    Sharon Loung
    Director, Investor Relations
    (647) 346-3934
    (604) 688-3818 (FAX)
    Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577
    sharon.loung@fqml.com

    United Kingdom contact:
    Clive Newall
    President
    +44 140 327 3484
    +44 140 327 3494 (FAX)
    clive.newall@fqml.com

News Room
 