First Quarter 2017 Results Release on April 25

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its First Quarter 2017 Results on April 25, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 26 at 9:00 am ET.

First Quarter Results Release April 25, after market close Conference Call and Webcast April 26, 9:00 am ET Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610 International: +1 416-915-3239

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.