First Quarter 2017 Results Release on April 25

March 20, 2017 17:22 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its First Quarter 2017 Results on April 25, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 26 at 9:00 am ET.
The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel OhSenior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance+1 416 307-7474doh@barrick.comMEDIA CONTACT: Andy LloydSenior Vice President, Communications+1 416 307-7414alloyd@barrick.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds