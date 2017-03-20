News Room
Barrick Gold Corporation
NYSE : ABX
TSX : ABX

March 20, 2017 17:22 ET

First Quarter 2017 Results Release on April 25

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its First Quarter 2017 Results on April 25, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 26 at 9:00 am ET.

First Quarter Results Release April 25, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast April 26, 9:00 am ET
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610
International: +1 416-915-3239

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1268.

Contact Information

  • INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh
    Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
    +1 416 307-7474
    doh@barrick.com

    MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
    Senior Vice President, Communications
    +1 416 307-7414
    alloyd@barrick.com

