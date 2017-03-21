FirstBank Announces Executive Promotions in Denver, Boulder and Summit County

LAKEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - FirstBank, Colorado's second largest bank and one of the nation's largest privately-held banks, announced the promotions of Brian Larson to Denver-metro Regional President, Kevin Classen to Boulder Market President and Nick Brinkman to Summit County Market President. All three executives have been with the company for over 15 years, and bring extensive banking experience to their new positions.

Larson, who started with FirstBank in 1990, has been promoted to Denver-metro Regional President following five years as the Boulder Market President and six years as the Colorado Springs Market President. He also currently serves on the board of the Colorado Bankers Association and Community Food Share.

Classen has been with FirstBank since 1998 and enters his new role as Boulder Market President after serving as President of the West Valley Market in Phoenix, Arizona. He served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona, West Valley Arts Council, WESTMARC, and was an Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base in Goodyear. In 2015, Classen was named Phoenix Business Journal's '40 Under 40,' which recognizes top industry leaders who are making an impact in the community.

Finally, Brinkman, who has been with FirstBank since 2001 and previously held the position of Executive Vice President in Vail, has been promoted to President of the Summit County Market, where he'll manage branches in Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Frisco. Brinkman served as chairman of the Eagle County Homebuyer's Association and as board member for the Eagle County School District Finance Committee and Samaritan Counseling Center in Edwards.

"In their combined years with FirstBank, Brian, Kevin and Nick have distinguished themselves by making significant contributions to the company and their respective communities," said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. "We greatly value their expertise and passion for serving our customers, and are thrilled to see them advance in their banking careers."

