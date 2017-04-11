FirstBank Summarizes Brand Philosophy in Companywide Campaign: "Banking for Good"

Bank Partners with Nonprofits in Colorado and Arizona to Create Outdoor Ads

LAKEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - FirstBank, Colorado's second-largest bank and one of the nation's largest privately held banks, is launching a new brand campaign that reflects its longstanding philosophy to always do what's right for its customers and the communities it serves. Coined "banking for good," the new program represents FirstBank's first company-wide tagline in 10 years, and will feature new TV commercials, outdoor ads, and various community events and promotions.

"While it may be a new campaign, 'banking for good' is a mindset we've operated by since our inception," said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. "Putting charitable causes on the forefront and making customer service a top priority really is what 'banking for good' stands for. We're excited to have a company tagline that sums up our corporate citizenship."

To kick off the new "banking for good" campaign, created by advertising agency TDA_Boulder, FirstBank launched a new :30 second TV spot, which shows an entire community -- including shops, parks and restaurants -- full of motionless mannequins. The commercial ends asking viewers, "if this is how your bank sees the world, how do they see you?" The ad aims to show that FirstBank views and treats its customers as individuals, who have different needs and goals.

Starting in May, FirstBank will also launch a series of billboards and outdoor ads created by street artists/youth from nonprofits including Arts Street in Denver and the Phoenix Center for the Arts, which gives young adults positive opportunities for leadership and creative expression. Titled "Billboards for Good," FirstBank will showcase various street artists' masterpieces, using the "banking for good" tagline, in high-traffic locations where their work can be appreciated.

On top of its advertising and marketing efforts, "banking for good" represents five ongoing priorities for FirstBank:

Best In Class Customer Service:

Based on customer satisfaction scores, Consumer Reports ranked FirstBank the fourth best small-to-midsize bank in the nation last year. ColoradoBiz readers also voted FirstBank "Best Bank" in 2016, noting FirstBank's technology capabilities and strong customer service. In addition to providing the latest in technology solutions such as online banking, mobile payments, and mobile deposit capture, customers can stop by more than 100 locations or call FirstBank's 24 Hour Customer Service to speak to representatives anytime, any day.

Helping Communities Thrive:

FirstBank is recognized as the second most philanthropic company in Colorado, donating more than $4 million to nonprofits in 2016, and bringing its charitable total to $57 million since 2000. The company helped launch and continues to be the main partner behind Colorado Gives Day and Arizona Gives Day, which has raised more than $150 million for nonprofits since their inceptions ($145 million was donated in Colorado; $9.6 million in Arizona). All the company's officers serve on boards and committees of nonprofit organizations, and the bank provides its employees two days paid time off (PTO) annually to support causes they're passionate about.

Making Businesses Big:

In addition to providing personalized service to its customers, FirstBank believes economic prosperity begins with successful businesses. The bank foots the bill to advertise business customers on billboards, online ads and feature businesses on its corporate blog. The bank has promoted several customers from window washers to breweries and regularly hires its customers for company events/promotions, including Food Truck Friday and its Capture the Cube promotion with Never Summer.

Client Focused Loan Decisions:

FirstBank has maintained a focus on loan products that make sense for clients and assists customers with affordable loans, even when it means missing a big pay out. When banks were originating subprime loans to turn hefty profits, FirstBank stuck to its roots. The company didn't originate subprime loans, helping it experience a strong financial position during the financial crisis. FirstBank officers are not paid on commission, and are instead incented to cultivate long-term client relationships. Loan officers work with clients from start to finish through the entire loan process and play a key role selecting the right products.

Employee Satisfaction:

All employees receive a financial stake in the bank's success as stock owners. FirstBank covers partial costs for classes at any university/technical school for employees and their children, resulting in more than $4 million towards educational support. Over one-third of the bank's workforce has been with FirstBank 10 years or more, and it has been named a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post for the past six years and ranked nationally (#26 out of 872 organizations) from third-party research firm, Workplace Dynamics.

