Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ecology Action Centre are working together to inform Atlantic Canadians on climate change impacts

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The Government of Canada is committed to understanding the implications of climate change for our marine ecosystems and coastal infrastructure.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today announced that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is partnering with the Ecology Action Centre on a project that will inform Atlantic Canadians about sea-level rise.

The Educating Coastal Communities About Sea-level Rise (ECoAS) Project includes the development of a website and complimentary workshops to engage coastal communities within Atlantic Canada on climate change research. This information will help local harbour authorities and developers incorporate sea-level rise into future community planning.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Canadian Extreme Water Level Adaptation Tool (CAN-EWLAT) is part of this project. This tool provides sea-level rise projections for Canada's coastline over the coming century and advice on how much higher to build coastal infrastructure to accommodate the projected rise.

Quotes

"Most Atlantic Canadians live along our coastlines and they need to know how climate change may affect their communities and their livelihoods. We are committed to working with our partners to ensure that Canadians have the information they need to adapt to climate change, today and in the future."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"In Atlantic Canada, sea-level rise is impacting our coastal communities more and more every year and all models indicate that the impacts will only intensify. Communities (residents, fishermen, councilors etc.) need sea-level rise information that is specific to their region - not global averages - and they need tools to help them plan for rising seas. The Ecology Action Centre is excited to be partnering with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to help build community capacity around sea-level rise adaptation."

- Samantha Page, Coastal Adaptation Coordinator, Ecology Action Centre

Quick Facts

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is providing the Ecology Action Centre with $30,300 for the ECoAS project. This funding comes from the Department's Partnership Fund, established to support collaborative research and improve our collective understanding of Canada's marine and freshwaters.

CAN-EWLAT was originally designed for Fisheries and Oceans Canada Small Craft Harbours and is one of the adaptation tools that enables the ECoAS project to meet its objectives.

The Ecology Action Center is a grass roots environmental organization located in Halifax, NS.

