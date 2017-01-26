Fisheries and Oceans Canada has announced three research projects conducted in collaboration with partners to support the Quebec fishing industry and mariculture

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - The Government of Canada is committed to reinvesting funds in support of science programs to help protect the health of fish stocks and support responsible and sustainable aquaculture in the coastal regions of Canada. The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, has announced three new collaborative research projects, designed to improve our knowledge of the aquatic species populations that are harvested in Quebec.

The Minister announced that $27,000 would be invested in a research project on the Gulf of St. Lawrence redfish to better understand the ecological impacts on the abundance levels, which is required for the redfish fishery to be sustainable. To answer this question, scientists from the University of British Columbia will use powerful computer modelling tools to learn more about the status of redfish in this region as well as the factors that impact on its productivity.

The Minister has also confirmed $51,000 in funding granted to the Aquarium du Québec for a project that monitors and takes inventory of fish species populating the fluvial estuary of the St. Lawrence. Data obtained using fish weirs allow scientists to better understand the impact of seasonal changes, climate change, invasive species and pollution on various species living in the St. Lawrence Estuary.

Finally, Minister LeBlanc has confirmed an investment of $65,000 in Merinov to study and develop new techniques for reducing the colonization of aquatic invasive species on oyster and scallop production structures. This research project aims at reducing the operating costs of mariculture operations while improving the health of cultured species.

"Our Government is committed to protecting our fisheries to ensure they remain healthy for future generations. We are particularly privileged to have access to such an abundant and diverse range of extraordinary resources. The new investments in ocean and freshwater science allow the Department to devote more resources to scientific activities that are conducive to the health of fish stocks. This allows the Department to conduct more stock assessments on commercial species and species at risk."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Government of Canada announced an investment of $197.1 million in ocean and freshwater science in May 2016.

Scientific data obtained through the research project on the Gulf of St. Lawrence redfish will help determine the abundance levels required for the fishery to be reopened.

Funds granted for monitoring and taking fish inventory in the fluvial estuary of the St. Lawrence will be used to acquire new fishing gear that will help collect data and release them to the public.

The investment in mariculture aims at reducing operating costs incurred by aquaculturists in an effort to eliminate or control invasive species that colonize oyster and scallop production structures.

