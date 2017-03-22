Fisheries Survival Fund Corrects the Record on Gulf of Maine Scallops

SOURCE: Fisheries Survival Fund
WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Atlantic sea scallops remain one of the most sustainably harvested stocks in the United States. With recent media attention on scallops in the northern Gulf of Maine (NGOM), the Fisheries Survival Fund, which represents the majority of the full-time Limited Access scallop fleet, has produced a fact sheet clarifying the true status of scallops in the region.
Recent data from the New England Fishery Management Council, which is responsible for sustainably managing the region's scallop population, shows that Atlantic sea scallops in the NGOM are not overfished, nor are they experiencing overfishing. The Limited Access fleet is operating within its allocated federal quota, and the Atlantic sea scallop fishery remains certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. It also shows that most fishing in the area does not actually take place in the geographical NGOM, but rather in southwestern Stellwagen Bank, off the coast of Massachusetts. There are currently 36 active NGOM scallop fishing vessels in the NGOM, only 18 of which are home-ported in Maine.
We have provided a fact sheet below using the official documents in order to clarify these claims.
Fact Sheet on Scallops in the Northern Gulf of Maine
Media Contact:Andrew MinkiewiczFisheries Survival Fund(202)-342-8474aminkiewicz@kelleydrye.com
Table 4. The number of active NGOM & IFQ permitted vessels fishing in the NGOM from FY2010-FY2016 by state. Note that active NGOM & IFQ permitted vessels are combined for FY2011 and FY2012.
Kernel density plot (heatmap) of IFQ (LGC A) and NGOM (LGC B) fishing trips by permit type. Colors indicate density of trips; lower numbers (yellows) indicate more dense areas while higher numbers (purples) indicate less dense areas (the tail of the spatial distribution).