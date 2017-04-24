Fission 3 Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:FUU) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 24,182,683 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,692,788 in the second tranche of the Private Placement. In the aggregate, the first and second tranches of the Private Placement comprise 41,846,383 Units for gross proceeds of C$2,929,247. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant issued in the second tranche of the Private Placement is exercisable for an additional common share until April 21, 2019, and each whole warrant issued in the first tranche of the Private Placement is exercisable for an additional common share until March 31, 2019, all at an exercise price of C$0.10 per warrant. The Company did not issue any flow-through shares in connection with the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the second tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on August 22, 2017.

In connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the finders received an aggregate cash commission of $54,023, representing 7.5% of the gross proceeds raised by such finders, plus an aggregate of 771,758 non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants"), representing 7.5% of the number of units issued and sold pursuant to the efforts of the finders under the Private Placement. In the aggregate, the first and second tranches of the Private Placement comprise a cash commission of $88,729 and 1,267,560 Finder's Warrants. Each Finder's Warrant issued in the second tranche of the Private Placement is exercisable to purchase one common share until April 21, 2019, and each Finder's Warrant issued in the first tranche of the Private Placement is exercisable to purchase one common share until March 31, 2019, all at an exercise price of $0.07 per Finder's Warrant.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to advance development of the Company's properties and for general working capital.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

