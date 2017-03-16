Fission 3 Announces Increase in Private Placement of Units to up to $3 million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:FUU) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand in its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units ("Units"), the Company has determined to increase the Unit offering to up to C$3.0 million in aggregate gross proceeds and reduce the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of flow-through shares to up to C$2.0 million in aggregate gross proceeds. All other terms of the financing will remain the same. As disclosed in the Company's press release of March 7, 2017, the Units will be sold at a price of C$0.07 per Unit and each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.10 for a period of 2 years.

Closing of the offering is anticipated to occur on or before March 31, 2017 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares and warrants will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the closing date.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to advance development of the Company's properties and for general working capital.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp.

Cautionary Statement: Fission 3.0 Corp.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.