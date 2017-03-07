Fission 3 Announces Private Placement Financing

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSX VENTURE:FUU) ("Fission 3") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to sell on a best efforts basis, up to C$2.0 million in units at a price of C$0.07 per unit and up to C$3.0 million in flow-through Shares at a price of C$0.10 per share. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.10 for a period of 2 years.

A cash finder's fee of 7.5% of the gross proceeds raised in the offering may be paid, and the Company may grant finders such number of warrants ("Finders Warrants") as is equal to 7.5% of the aggregate number of units and flow-through common shares sold pursuant to the offering. Each Finders Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of C$0.07 per common share for a period expiring 2 years from the date of grant of the Finders Warrant.

Closing of the offering is anticipated to occur on or before March 31, 2017 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The common shares, warrants and flow-through shares will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months from the closing date.

The gross proceeds of the offering of flow-through shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses, which will be renounced in favor of the purchasers for the 2017 taxation year. The net proceeds from the sale of the units will be used to advance development of the Company's properties and for general working capital.

Dev Randhawa, CEO and Chairman, of Fission 3.0 Corp. commented,

"Fission 3.0 has an award-winning team and projects at which our drilling success has confirmed as prospective for high-grade, shallow uranium and, in the case of Peru, for lithium as well. Our portfolio includes projects adjacent to those with major uranium deposits, such as Fission Uranium's Triple R in the Athabasca Basin, as well as Plateau Uranium's Corachapi Complex and Corani Complex in Macusani, Peru. The money raised from this financing will enable us to aggressively pursue drill programs at our highest-priority projects."

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

