Fitch Ratings Upgraded CIFI's Rating to "BB" with a Stable Outlook

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI" or the "Group") ( HKSE : 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China", which principally focuses on real-estate development and investment in first-, second- and third-tier cities in China, announces that Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research, has upgraded CIFI's credit rating from 'BB-' to 'BB' with a stable outlook.

The Group said that such upgrade by Fitch Ratings is a testament of its "sustainable, prudent and quality" development approach. It also reflects that the credit rating agency is confident in the Groups's performance in the second half of 2017 and future prospects.

About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China's top 20 real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties which target the end-users in first-, second- and third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including residential flats, office buildings and commercial complexes.

