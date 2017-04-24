Fitting the hurricane pieces together

Interstate Restoration, CSU and Earthvisionz optimize safety in path of huge storms

FT. WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - A perfect alignment of storm-fighting forces has coalesced just in time for the beginning of the nation's next hurricane season.

Interstate Restoration, a "large loss recovery" expert that helps businesses in North America recover from weather damage, fire and other disasters, announced that it has combined the use of the new V-Alert, the most comprehensive global weather and disaster alerting and mapping product by Earthvisionz, with the high accuracy of hurricane modeling from Colorado State University.

CSU's Phil Klotzbach has revealed details of his annual hurricane forecast, with news that the Atlantic Ocean could spawn four hurricanes. The forecast has been sponsored by Interstate Restoration for the last four years.

"With the V-Alert notification system in place, we are now even more prepared to help our customers respond to whatever forces nature might throw at them," said Stacy Mazur, chief executive officer of Interstate Restoration.

The V-Alert system is a visual map-based software program that receives data from a collection of private and government data feeds. The system automatically plots live weather data on high-resolution satellite maps showing the locations of Interstate Restoration clients' assets (such as buildings), allowing Interstate Restoration to warn clients more precisely and immediately about imminent danger.

The system was particularly valuable during last year's Hurricane Matthew, when Interstate Restoration was able to track the strength, trajectory, and predicted progress of the storm in relation to each client's location.

Earthvisionz President Jeff Schott described V-Alert as the world's fastest, most precise weather and disaster notification system that helps protect and recover valuable assets including people, buildings, pipelines, natural resources and telecommunications systems.

Mazur said the combination of investing in critical programs, like the V-Alert technology and the Tropical Meteorology Project at CSU, as well as Interstate's commitment to excellence give Interstate a clear advantage in the business of restoration and recovery.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration, LLC, based in Ft. Worth, Texas, is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in the United States. Interstate Restoration specializes in assisting property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. In combination with its FirstOnSite Restoration division, Interstate has 19 regional offices in the U.S. and 35 in Canada. Interstate Restoration has the scalability to respond to any-sized catastrophe and help people get back to business and back to life quickly and safely. For more information, visit www.interstaterestoration.com, call 800-622-6433 or follow us on Twitter at @InterstateRest. For FirstOnSite, go to www.firstonsite.ca or call 877-778-6731.

About Earthvisionz

Based in Boulder, Colo., Earthvisionz is a leading location intelligence software company, creating the next generation of live alerting and big data visualization applications. The software is used in commercial and residential asset management, decision support, response and recovery, and mobile applications. Earthvisionz enables its customers to upload their assets and manage customized maps and live-alerting content systems. Earthvisionz technology is a mash-up of map and virtual globe technology, with social, live, and multimedia data aggregated by location. Visit www.earthvisionz.com or call 303-444-1000, ext. 2240.