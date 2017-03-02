Five Designs Revealed for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism - Canada, a Land of Refuge

The public is invited to see and comment on the concepts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today invited the public to view and comment on five design concepts for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism - Canada, a Land of Refuge.

After an extensive consultation, in which 8,500 Canadians provided input on what they would like to see in this memorial, a design contest was launched last year. In fall 2016, teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals were invited to present their credentials to design the memorial.

A jury, composed of design professionals, content specialists and a representative from the proponent Tribute to Liberty, reviewed the submissions. The shortlisted teams were then asked to prepare proposals, which were revealed today. Images of these concepts and a video presentation can be found on our website.

In keeping with the open and transparent process to bring this memorial to fruition, Canadians are encouraged to have their say about these designs by completing an online survey. The jury will consider the data collected during their deliberations. The announcement of the winning design is planned for summer 2017.

The memorial will be built on a site on the west side of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories in Ottawa. It will recognize Canada's role as a place of refuge for people fleeing injustice and persecution, and honour the millions who suffered under communist regimes.

Quotes

"I am eager to hear what Canadians have to say about these designs. Help us decide the best way to honour the victims of oppressive communist regimes, and the many courageous Canadians who fled to find refuge here. Tell us what you think. All of these teams have taken up the challenge, and I thank them for their work and vision."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Tribute to Liberty warmly welcomes the five finalists' designs and trusts that the final choice will reflect the experiences of the millions who suffered as victims of communism, and stand as a fitting memorial to those who have perished. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their ongoing support, and for moving the design process forward."

- Ludwik Klimkowski, Chair of Tribute to Liberty

Quick Facts

The designs are presented by the following teams;



Team Mills: Karen Mills, Ben Mills, Silvano Tardella, Robert M. S. Ng, Jordan Söderberg Mills, Vong Phaophanit, Claire Oboussier Team Moskaliuk: Wiktor Moskaliuk, Claire Bedat, Larysa Kurylas Team Raff: Paul Raff, Michael A. Ormston-Holloway, Brett Hoornaert, Luke Kairys Team Reich+Petch Architects: Tony Reich, Catherine Widgery, Matthew Sweig Team space2place: Jeff Cutler and Ken Lum





The jury that will evaluate the five concepts and review the comments from the public is made up of design professionals and content specialists.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is developing this project on behalf of Tribute to Liberty and in partnership with the National Capital Commission.

Tribute to Liberty, established in 2008, is a Canadian charity whose mission is to establish a Canadian memorial to commemorate the victims of communism.

Associated Links

Memorial to the Victims of Communism

Tribute to Liberty

