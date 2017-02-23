Five Finalists Set to Take Stage at #DisruptMining

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) -

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) ( OTCQX : ICGQF) ("Integra" or the "Company") and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX: G) ( NYSE : GG) ("Goldcorp") are pleased to announce the five finalists and 11 semi-finalists for #DisruptMining. Selecting the five finalists and 11 semi-finalists was a difficult task for the selection committee, a testament to the number of revolutionary ideas and technologies put forth in the 153 submissions received. The sold-out live finale will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Carlu in Toronto during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Bio-Mine Ltd . Using a bio-intelligent, augmenting consortium of organisms designed specifically for "targeted" metal recovery and remediation, this game changing environmental technology is programmable to specific mineralogy in many different environmental conditions. Discovered by Dr. Vasu Appanna, a Professor and former Dean of Science and Engineering at Laurentian University, also led by company co-founder Kurtis Vanwallegham, Bio-Mine Ltd. is set to drive the mining recovery and remediation sector towards the elusive and ultimate "0-footprint" goal.

"Congratulations to Integra Gold, Goldcorp and the five finalists of this innovation challenge. This industry-driven effort to crowdsource ideas and support bold new approaches for stronger environmental performance and enhanced productivity will help ensure Canada's minerals industry remains a source of jobs and opportunities for generations," stated the Honourable Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.

Deciding the fate of the five finalists will be David Harquail, CEO, Franco-Nevada Corporation; Robert Herjavec, CEO, Herjavec Group and judge on ABC Television Network's Shark Tank; Rob McEwen, Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining; Todd White, COO, Goldcorp Inc. and Bernadette Wightman, President, Cisco Canada. Each finalist will have five minutes to pitch and defend their idea to the panel and demonstrate how their idea or technology has the potential to #DisruptMining. Judges will have two minutes to respond and ask questions.

Goldcorp, represented by judge Todd White, has committed $1,000,000 for a proof of concept at one of its mines or investment in the winning technologies. The remaining four judges will represent $100,000 each. Following each presentation, any judge will have the ability to send a disruptor to the deal room to negotiate an investment.

The #DisruptMining Expo

In addition to the five finalists, 11 semi-finalists have been chosen for the #DisruptMining daytime expo. The expo will take place on March 5, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the Carlu in Toronto. To register for the #DisruptMining daytime expo, click here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/disruptmining-day-expo-tickets-31528270907

The 11 semi-finalists being showcased at the daytime expo are:

Acoustic Zoom Inc.

BGC Engineering Inc.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

GeoLEARN

GroundTruth Exploration Inc.

Heads Up Display Inc.

Objectivity.ca

Minrail Inc.

New Mining Solutions

Scanimetrics Inc.

YieldPoint Inc.

Integra Gold and Goldcorp would like to thank the generous sponsors of #DisruptMining: Title sponsor Raymond James and event sponsors Macquarie and BMO.

About #DisruptMining

#DisruptMining is a marquee event during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference that will showcase disruptive and exponential technologies with the potential to revolutionize the future of mining, from exploration and discovery to production and automation to financing, marketing and sustainability.

Net proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales at the #DisruptMining finale event will be donated to charities as well as used to create scholarships designed to spur innovation in mining.

Link to #DisruptMining video: https://vimeo.com/195817154

About Integra Gold Corp. www.integragold.com

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque project.

About Goldcorp Inc. www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines

