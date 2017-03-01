Five innovative technological Chaudiere-Appalaches companies receive $1.7 million

March 01, 2017 13:30 ET
The funding will be used to open new markets, creating 26 jobs in the region
SAINT-LAZARE-DE-BELLECHASSE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Up to 26 new jobs in the manufacturing sector could be created through a $1.7 million federal investment that will prepare Quebecers working in that sector for the jobs of the future.
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), applauded the investment during his visit in the province.
The investment will help the five following companies develop the required technologies and increase their workers' skills so that their products can be brought to market more quickly.
The Government of Canada's Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that drives economic growth and leads to better skills, jobs and opportunities for all Canadians. The Quebec Economic Development Program is one of the key programs that support innovation and the diversification of the Quebec economy.
"Where innovation happens matters because that's where the best jobs are located. And those jobs spin off into even more good middle-class jobs in every community where innovation happens. When companies need to invest, they look for the most innovative economies-those with the most creative and entrepreneurial people who can turn ideas into solutions. That's what creates jobs and drives growth in Quebec's economy."
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED
