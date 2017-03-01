Five innovative technological Chaudiere-Appalaches companies receive $1.7 million

The funding will be used to open new markets, creating 26 jobs in the region

SAINT-LAZARE-DE-BELLECHASSE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Up to 26 new jobs in the manufacturing sector could be created through a $1.7 million federal investment that will prepare Quebecers working in that sector for the jobs of the future.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), applauded the investment during his visit in the province.

The investment will help the five following companies develop the required technologies and increase their workers' skills so that their products can be brought to market more quickly.

Menuiserox Inc. manufactures standard and custom staircase, cabinet and furniture components as well as hardwood mouldings and panels. The funding of $500,000 will be used to set up a stair manufacturing line.

Novatech Patio Doors Inc. is a manufacturer of wood, PVC and/or aluminum sliding and pivoting patio doors. The funding of $500,000 will help increase the business's production capacity and initiate the commercialization of an innovative patio door that provides superior thermal performance.

Côté Inox Inc. (website in French only), specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of stainless metal equipment. The funding of $250,000 will be used to acquire a range of production and quality control equipment to improve the business's productivity, competitiveness and growth.

Mécanium Inc. (website in French only), is a college centre for technology transfer affiliated with the CEGEP de Beauce-Appalaches. The organization provides manufacturers with information, training and technical assistance services to develop and carry out technology innovation projects. The funding of $261,000 will be used to strengthen Mécanium's technology transfer capabilities through the use of a new prototyping tool.

PCM Innovation Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of assembly tools and composite moulds. The funding of $200,000 will be used to acquire and install the production and quality control equipment required to improve the business's productivity, competitiveness and growth.

The Government of Canada's Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that drives economic growth and leads to better skills, jobs and opportunities for all Canadians. The Quebec Economic Development Program is one of the key programs that support innovation and the diversification of the Quebec economy.

"Where innovation happens matters because that's where the best jobs are located. And those jobs spin off into even more good middle-class jobs in every community where innovation happens. When companies need to invest, they look for the most innovative economies-those with the most creative and entrepreneurial people who can turn ideas into solutions. That's what creates jobs and drives growth in Quebec's economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

The Government of Canada launched the Innovation Agenda, a moment for recalling the importance attached to strengthening the Canadian middle class and the means chosen to do so, which include making Canada a global centre for innovation.

The purpose of the Innovation Agenda is to encourage innovation and business competitiveness and to promote advanced manufacturing.

Improving the quality of life for the middle class is an essential aspect in Canada's prosperity, and that undeniably happens through investing in innovation.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

