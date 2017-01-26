Five projects will improve water and sewage systems across Estrie thanks to the Clean Water and Waste Water fund

WEEDON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, Luc Fortin, MNA for Sherbrooke and Minister responsible for the Estrie region announced that over $5.3 million for five water and wastewater projects in the Estrie Region have been approved for funding under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF). The financial support granted to the municipalities of Asbestos, Nantes, Saint-Robert-Bellarmin and Weedon will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water or the proper disposal and treatment of waste water.

To mark this occasion, representatives met in Weedon, in the presence of Mayor Richard Tanguay, to announce approval of a project under CWWF to renew the municipality's water pipes. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for this project-amounting to $746,300 -and the province of Quebec is providing up to $492,560. Thanks to this investment, Weedon residents will benefit from improved water pipes.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.2 million in these projects in Estrie and the Government of Quebec is providing more than $2.1 million for a total joint contribution of over $5.3 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

Quotes

"These vital investments in Estrie's water infrastructure reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economicgrowth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs."

"This major investment in the Estrie region demonstrates our commitment to support municipalities in carrying out their projects. The water infrastructure projects that we are announcing today for the region highlight the spirit of our partnership to ensure the prosperity and vitality of all regions throughout Quebec."

Quick facts

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664 million.

This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

BACKGROUNDER

Canada and Quebec support 5 projects to improve water and wastewater systems across the Estrie region

Investment of more than $5.3 million

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund

